‘Rolex Ripper’ hunted by police after man in 70s has watch stolen

Suspect

A “Rolex Ripper” is being hunted by police after a man in his 70s had his watch stolen after being punched repeatedly.

Detectives appealed for help as they released an image of the suspect wanted in connection with the attack.

The incident happened on Thursday April 13 at 5:20pm in Croydon, south London, as the victim was getting into his car.

The man was approached and beaten, before the robber made off with his high-value watch.

Detective Constable Stephen Chubb, of the Metropolitan Police’s South Area Command, said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who can identify the male in the picture, but I would also like to speak with anyone who has been offered the watch for sale.

“Being the victim of a violent robbery has a lasting effect that goes far beyond a loss of property – if you can help us find the person responsible please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Watch - MET POLICE/UNPIXS (EUROPE)

Last year in London, more than 6,000 expensive timepieces were stolen, with criminals making in excess of £139 million selling luxury watches since 2018.

Watch thefts in London accounted for 41 per cent of cases nationwide last year.

Data from 23 British police forces revealed that 15,058 watches were reported as stolen across the UK in 2022.

Amir Khan, the former boxing world champion, is among those to have been targeted, after having his watch stolen when leaving a restaurant with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, in east London last April.

Khan, 36, was held up at gunpoint by robbers, who stole his £72,000 rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch.

Professional cyclist Mark Cavendish, 37, was robbed of two Richard Mille watches worth £700,000 in a knifepoint raid at his home.

Meanwhile, six members of a machete wielding gang who carried out robberies in Chelsea and Balham were arrested after being caught posing for pictures with stolen Rolex and Tag Heuer watches.

