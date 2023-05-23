Rolf Harris's death kept secret for a fortnight by family

Rolf Harris - Heathcliff O’Malley

Rolf Harris’s family kept his death secret for almost a fortnight to ensure the convicted paedophile could have a dignified funeral, it has emerged.

The disgraced entertainer died of neck cancer at his home in Bray, Berkshire on May 10, aged 93.

But news of his death was not made public until Tuesday afternoon after he had been laid to rest in a private service.

In a statement issued after the release of his death certificate, his family said Harris had “recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest”.

But the Telegraph can reveal that even in the final weeks of his life, sex abuse victims were continuing to come forward and accuse the former TV star of molesting them.

Suzie Dent, an Australian former make-up artist, who was assaulted when she was 23 in 1986, said after appearing on the recent ITVX documentary Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight she had been contacted by numerous other victims.

Harris assaulted children as young as 11 - Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ms Dent, who has waived her right to anonymity, said: “After appearing on television in recent weeks I have had around half a dozen women reach out to me who were molested by him over the years, who have never spoken about it.”

Ms Dent said she believed there were many other women around the world who had still not come forward but following his death might now be empowered to tell their story.

Lawyers also claimed Harris’s death could trigger a flood of civil claims against his multimillion-pound estate.

Alan Collins, partner in the sex abuse team at Hugh James Solicitors, said: “Many victims of sexual abuse battle with a psychological barrier over whether to begin the legal process of trying to hold their abuser to account and claim compensation.

“Rolf Harris’s passing could act as a trigger to many of his victims, reigniting the psychological trauma they battled with and providing them with a renewed incentive to seek justice and be rightfully compensated.”

Harris, who was one of the nation’s most respected entertainers with a career spanning 50 years, was jailed in 2014 for a series of sex assaults on youngsters.

Harris will Shauna Lowry and Steve Knight, who together presented the hugely popular Animal Hospital - Michael Stephens/PA

The crimes, which dated back to the 1960s and carried on until the 1980s, took place while he was at the height of his fame.

He was initially arrested as part of the Metropolitan Police Operation Yewtree investigation into historic child sex abuse in March 2013, and charged in August of that year.

His trial heard how he had begun grooming one of his principal victims, a close childhood friend of his daughter Bindi, when she was 13.

He molested her for the first time during a family holiday to Hawaii and Australia in 1978.

Other victims included a teenage waitress he fondled during filming of the ITV show Star Games in Cambridge in 1978 and a child actress he attacked in 1986.

One victim was 11

A further six women gave evidence as supporting witnesses for the prosecution, telling how they had fallen foul of Harris’s unwanted advances.

One victim was 11 when he mounted his attack after declaring he would be the first to give her a tongue kiss. Harris also assaulted a mother and daughter moments apart at an art presentation.

Described by prosecutors as a Jekyll and Hyde character, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and jailed for five years and nine months.

Sentencing him at Southwark Crown Court, Mr Justice Sweeney told Harris: “You have shown no remorse for your crimes at all. Your reputation now lies in ruins, you have been stripped of your honours but you have no one to blame but yourself.”

In January 2017, Harris stood trial for a further seven alleged sexual assault offences, but was acquitted of three charges and the jury failed to reach a verdict on others.

He faced a retrial in May 2017 but again the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Harris was released on licence the same month and became a recluse at his riverside house in Bray, Berkshire.

Harris in 2005 with his portrait of the late Queen - Ian Jones

His unmasking as a paedophile represented a spectacular fall from grace for one of the country’s most established showbusiness personalities.

With an MBE, OBE and CBE to his name, Harris was chosen to paint the late Queen’s official portrait in 2005 for her 80th birthday. He was later stripped of his honours.

Harris leaves an estimated fortune of £15 million which is now likely to become the subject of civil action from his victims.

