Roll Out In A Rare 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra With Just 3K Actual Miles

Bid on this pristine example of a rare Fox-body Cobra with exceptionally low miles on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

Launched during the Chicago Auto Show in 1992, the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra was the premier vehicle to come out of Ford's newly established SVT (Special Vehicle Team) division. This pristine example of a 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra with just 3,000 actual miles is heading to the GAA Classic Cars Auction on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

Out of the 5,100 Fox-body Cobras ever produced, this car is just 1 of 1,079 finished in this ES paint code. This is Cobra #2189 and was built on April 21st, 1993 and sold new at Gold Star Ford in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. Not only is the Mustang Cobra a rare car, this one is an incredibly low-mileage example with just 3,000 original miles on the clock. Finished in the brilliant shade of Vibrant Red Clearcoat, this Cobra is in immaculate condition inside and out as it has been stored in dry, moist-free environment. This Fox-body Cobra sits on the original factory 17-inch unidirectional wheels. Even better, this car features a sunroof for fun sunny cruising.

The Mustang Cobra was given a short-block 302-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 engine carried over from the GT model that generates 235-brake-horsepower at 4,600-rpm and 280 lb/ft of torque at 4,000-rpm. To give the Cobra some more oomph over the GT model, Ford's SVT team added GT-40 "high flow" cast iron cylinder heads, unique Cobra intake manifold, and a hydraulic roller camshaft with unique specs. For better air and fuel delivery, the Cobra received larger fuel injectors (24 lb/hr) than the GT along with a MAF meter, 65mm throttle body, matching EGR plate, and a specially calibrated ECU. When it came to the exhaust, the factory headers and h-pipe stayed the same, but the tailpipes featured straight stainless steel tips due to the Cobra's revised rear fascia permitting for the dual exhaust to be exposed. Original to this car are the Goodyear Gatorback mufflers. The '93 Cobra received an upgraded transmission, rear disc brakes, and model-specific springs and sway bars. This car still has the original serpentine belt.

When the car first debuted, Road & Track track-tested the Cobra, and they were able to conquer the quarter-mile in 14.5 seconds at 98 miles per hour. The car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds.

Open the doors to reveal a gray leather interior in flawless condition. The interior features a CD player, a rear defrost, and original Cobra floor mats. The sale of this car comes with the original window sticker, owner's manual, and SVT certificate.