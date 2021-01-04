Roll out of second vaccine a 'triumph of British science'- UK's Hancock

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a debate at the House of Commons in London
LONDON (Reuters) - The roll-out of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine from Monday was a "triumph of British science" that would be the only long-term way out of the pandemic, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"We obviously have the very positive news this morning of the Oxford vaccine starting to be rolled out," he told Sky News on Monday. "That's a triumph of British science that we've managed to get were we are."

Hancock said Britain had already delivered 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was more than the rest of Europe combined.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, Writing by Paul Sandle)

