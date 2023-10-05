Rolled semi-truck causing delays on I-10 near 67th Avenue

TechCrunch

The U.K. cloud market has been thrust firmly into the regulatory crosshairs, with news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a full-scale investigation into whether the big cloud infrastructure companies make it difficult for businesses to switch, or use multiple providers. The news comes a full year after Ofcom revealed it was initiating a market study into the £7.5 billion U.K. cloud services market, though the regulatory body indicated at the report's halfway point in April that it had identified concerns that might warrant escalation to the CMA.