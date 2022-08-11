New roller coaster, boardwalk in plans for 2023 at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio

As the second-oldest amusement park in North America, Cedar Point lays claim to providing countless experiences for thrill seekers. Now, the Sandusky, Ohio park plans to add a new boardwalk and roller coaster as a nod to its more than 150-year history.

The new Wild Mouse will bring Cedar Park's roller coaster total to 18 when it debuts in 2023 along with the other new attractions, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. Construction is underway, spokesperson Tony Clark told thousands of viewers on YouTube Thursday.

Cedar Point’s classic lakeside experience has brought people together in the name of thrill–seeking adventures since 1870.

Nostalgic photos show some of the park's evolution through the years.

Avalanche Run debuted in 1985 as the largest bobsled roller coaster and the only in the Midwest, according to Cedar Point.

The classic Cedar Point Cyclone roller coaster pictured along the Lake Erie shore in Sandusky, Ohio. The wooden coaster was built in 1929.

Valravn roller coaster opened at Cedar Point in 2016 and is dubbed the "king of dive coasters," Cedar Point said.

New roller coaster a 'game of cat and mouse'

A new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming to Cedar Point for the 2023 season.

The Wild Mouse roller coaster stands 52 feet tall, features six mouse-themed spinning cars and one cheese-themed car. The cars navigate 1,312 feet of dips, twists, hills and "hairpin turns" on an orange track, Cedar Park said in a press release.

Traveling at 35 miles per hour, the spinning cars go on a "quest for cheese" in an "unpredictable game of 'cat and mouse.'" The number of passengers aboard and their weight determine how the cars spin.

The park's old Wild Mouse coaster was removed in 2011.

Roller coaster crash: Dozens injured after roller coaster crash at Legoland amusement park in Germany

Grand Pavilion offers views of Lake Erie

Cedar Point's planned Grand Pavilion for the 2023 season will feature both a restaurant and bar with views of Lake Erie.

A new, bi-level "Grand Pavilion" complex – similar to the park's original Grand Pavilion entertainment space that debuted in 1888 – will feature a new indoor/outdoor restaurant with new food items, traditional Cedar Point favorites and a bar that overlooks Lake Erie.

What will Cedar Park's new boardwalk include?

The Boardwalk will be the new name of Cedar Point's Lakeside Midway in 2023.

Lakeside Midway will be renamed as "The Boardwalk," a section near the GateKeeper that will include the Wild Mouse, the Grand Pavilion, and two existing rides: The Matterhorn and Scrambler.

Story continues

The Tiki Twirl spinning ride already in this area will be renamed as the Calypso.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” Carrie Boldman, the park's vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

Undated image of the Sky Ride at Cedar Point, which opened in 1961.

Undated image of Lakeside Midway at Cedar Point. The original section was built in 1906, featuring various rides, games, fortunetellers, merchandise shops, a skating rink, a massive Coliseum with a grand ballroom and other attractions.

Tiki Twirl opened at Cedar Point in 1970 as Calypso and will be renamed Calypso again for the 2023 season.

Contributing: Craig Webb of The Akron Beacon Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Second-oldest North American amusement park to add new coaster in 2023