Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

JOHN SEEWER
·1 min read

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The world's second-tallest roller coaster won't open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park.

The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will remain closed as officials from the park in Sandusky, ride experts and state authorities investigate, Cedar Point said in a statement.

Park and state officials have released very few details about what happened, saying a female guest waiting to ride the coaster Sunday was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it was nearing the end of its run.

The female was treated at a Sandusky hospital before being moved to another facility. Her condition, age and name have not been released.

She could be heard screaming on body-camera footage released by police.

“We will continue to offer our support to her and her family in this unimaginably difficult time," Cedar Point said in a statement Thursday. “We want to fully understand what happened and why.”

A report released by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s amusement ride safety division said the roller coaster was inspected in May. It showed no structural issues.

The coaster, which opened in 2003, launches riders on a straight away at 120 mph (193 kph) before it climbs a hill and then comes back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

A year after its debut, four riders were slightly injured when metal shavings sheared off the coaster’s launch cable.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. doesn't have 'precise number' of Americans in Afghanistan - White House

    The U.S. government does not know exactly how many Americans are currently in Afghanistan, the White House communications director said on Friday, even as it races to evacuate thousands of people from the chaotic Kabul airport. "We don't have a precise number and there's a reason for that," Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told CNN, adding that is partly because the current count "includes people who may have left the country, who may have left over the course of the last six months." "What we're doing is working to identify how many Americans are there," Bedingfield said.

  • WHO seeks 'best minds' to probe new pathogens that jump from animals to humans

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it was looking for the greatest scientific minds to advise on investigations into new high-threat pathogens that jump from animals to humans and could spark the next pandemic. Launching a request for applications, it said that its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens would also review progress on the next studies into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that emerged in China in late 2019. The panel, announced by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in July, will be composed of 25 experts expected to meet first virtually in late September, a statement said.

  • Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,224 new cases

    Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 55 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,224 from 7,260. Italy has registered 128,683 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 455 from a previous 460.

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • Warholm sets record straight on spikes, carbon-plated shoes

    Karsten Warholm shaved off his own world record by .76 of a second - a massive margin in a one-lap race - to hold off American Rai Benjamin to win in Tokyo in what would be remembered as one of the all-time great Olympic races.Benjamin took silver in 46.17, also half a second inside Warholm's previous record of 46.70 while Brazilian Alison dos Santos took bronze in 46.72 as six of the first seven finishers set national or continental records.Following his victory, Warholm spoke out to criticize the thick-soled shoes of Benjamin, despite also wearing spikes with a carbon plate that unquestionably improves performance."What I said was misunderstood in some way, because I had one comment about it after the race and it just blew up and that wasn't my plan at all," the 25-year-old said during an interview, also adding, "a little bit of help came from you know good shoes a good track and in good conditions. But I don't think that's fair to say that was what made me run fast because because I know that it's a lot of hard work and dedication behind it."

  • MLB to end 70-year partnership with Topps trading cards

    Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company. The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company. The special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II said Friday that its agreement to merge with Topps to take the company public was terminated by mutual agreement after it found out that MLB and the league's players’ union would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Co. when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.

  • Bear attack killed camper found dead in Great Smoky Mountains last year, park reveals

    It’s the first time a bear has killed someone in North Carolina.

  • Athletics-Already crowned 'the greatest', Felix takes a victory lap

    Allyson Felix isn't done just yet. Just two weeks after she picked up gold in the 4X400m relay in Tokyo, her second of two medals from the 2020 Games to become the most decorated woman in track and field history, the 35-year-old American is returning to the track. But after the pressure of competing in her fifth and final Games - and all of the expectations that came with them - Felix told Reuters the quick pivot to compete in Saturday's Prefontaine Classic is hardly a burden.

  • Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

    A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, first claiming Kelly had a Girl Scout fetish and then weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010. Jerhonda Pace, who had remained stoic during nearly two days on the witness stand, read how Kelly cursed at her and slapped her three times, telling her, “It’s not going to be an open fist next time.” Pace testified she believed Kelly gave her herpes, backing allegations by prosecutors that he broke the law by knowingly transmitting the STD.

  • Deer runs downriver to edge of a 48-foot waterfall, then…surprise!

    A deer appeared to be frantically running down the Tahquamenon River toward a waterfall, and then the unexpected occurred. "I cannot believe that," said one tourist.

  • Road trip food stops you need to try in every state

    On road trips, it's easy to settle for fast food. However, some local spots, from Texas barbecue to Maine lobster rolls, make the trip worthwhile.

  • 18 Incredible Airbnb Rentals Near National Parks Worth Booking ASAP

    We’re deep into summer 2021 with fall on the horizon, and here’s what we know so far: domestic road trips have replaced international travel (in case you were wondering why RVs are trending), crowded public parties are out, and the great outdoors are in — leaving us to seek out new ways to enjoy the season. While it may be tough to find a beach rental this late in the getaway game, there are some alternative options still available that favor land over sea.National parks have always been one of

  • Fast Passes Are No Longer Free At Disney Parks, And Guests Are Upset

    Fast Passes, a free way to skip lines at Disney parks, are about to be replaced by an app guests will have to pay for Nobody likes waiting in lines when they visit Disney parks. That’s why, for years, the parks’ Fast Pass system has been a guest-favorite feature: You simply scanned your ticket at []

  • A Stunning New Resort Just Opened in Santa Fe With World-class Dining, Horseback Riding, and More

    It's a place to rest and recharge like no other.

  • Disney is eliminating a beloved free perk at its U.S. theme parks

    A new trip-planning service called Disney Genie will help visitors at Walt Disney World and Disneyland avoid spending too much time in lines.

  • Retail and dining in Florida dips as concerns over COVID-19 surge grows

    The rise of the delta variant is putting a damper on shopping trends in Florida. Sales from shopping and restaurants nationally dropped 1.1 percent in July from the previous month, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s latest report Tuesday. While shopping is still up compared to the beginning of the year, that spike is beginning to slow. Foot traffic for retail, restaurants and ...

  • National Parks Now Have a Mask Mandate — Here's Where You'll Have to Wear One

    The policy will apply to all park buildings and public transportation systems as well as any outdoor spaces that tend to get crowded like narrow trails or busy overlooks.

  • 7 Last-Minute Vacations That Don’t Cost a Fortune

    Sometimes a last-minute vacation can be exactly what you need. Although the COVID pandemic has impacted the current state of travel, it's never too early to have some destinations in mind. This way,...

  • Disney to Replace Free FastPass With Paid Service — Here's What It'll Cost You

    Introducing the Disney Genie service.

  • Disney Parks Say Goodbye to FastPass, Hello to Genie

    The free FastPass at Disneyland and Walt Disney World is no more. They're introducing Disney Genie now, and you'll pay for new Lightning Lanes. The post Disney Parks Say Goodbye to FastPass, Hello to Genie appeared first on Nerdist.