Roller coaster day for Trump SPAC stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Primack
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Source: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Friday was a bumpy one for the SPAC that recently agreed to take Donald Trump's new media company public, at one point gaining more than $4.5 billion in market value.

Inside the numbers: Shared of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) closed at $45.50 on Thursday, the first day of trading after the Trump announcement, and then opened at $118.79 on Friday before hitting a high of $166.64.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • In between, it was halted multiple times for volatility.

  • It closed at $94.20 per share, for a market cap of $3.39 billion.

The big picture: DWAC still has not filed basic disclosures with the SEC, such as who will be CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, which means these trades are more speculative than most.

Go deeper: Trump deal could be peak SPAC

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At some Walmarts, you can now buy bitcoin from a kiosk

    You can use cash to buy bitcoin at 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the U.S.

  • Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted on campaign finance crimes

    Florida businessman Lev Parnas was convicted Friday on charges of conspiracy to make foreign contributions to political campaigns, according to multiple outlets. Why it matters: Prosecutors said Parnas, then an associate of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, funneled over $150,000 from a Russian businessman into U.S. campaigns as part of an effort to land licenses in the U.S.'s legal cannabis industry. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Why You Need a Roth IRA

    A Roth IRA can be a very important part of your overall retirement savings strategy. Here's why you should consider opening one.

  • Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective in Preventing COVID in Kids Aged 5 to 11

    The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for use in young children by early November

  • Trump Lashes Out at ‘Bully’ and ‘Lowlife’ Meghan McCain

    Former "View" co-host responded to the former president's insults by thanking him "for the publicity"

  • Trump’s SPAC Deal Reaches Back to ’80s With EF Hutton as Adviser

    (Bloomberg) -- The deal to take former President Donald Trump’s media firm public relies on a storied name from decades ago.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightA firm that revived the EF Hutton brand, k

  • Ex-Giuliani Buddy Lev Parnas Convicted in Illegal Foreign Influence Operation

    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/GettyLev Parnas, the disgraced Republican donor and former Rudy Giuliani pal, was found guilty by a New York jury Friday of making illegal campaign donations intended to influence politicians, the Associated Press reported.He was convicted on five counts of illegal campaign contributions and one count of filing a false report with the Federal Election Commission. He could face up to five years in prison for each of the campaign finance charges and 20 years in prison for the

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Surges: What to Know

    The firm is promoting itself as having a large market opportunity in presenting an alternative to what it views as the liberal-minded media establishment.

  • 'A national security emergency' in the final days of the Trump presidency

    Robert Costa, co-author of 'Peril,' goes inside the last days of the Trump presidency and the first days of Biden's.

  • 9 Republicans put it all on the line with Bannon vote

    A small contingent of House Republicans risked their political futures on Thursday, they say, in the name of constitutional responsibility.Why it matters: The nine Republicans who voted to hold former Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress are now in peril of becoming political pariahs. They've opened themselves up to potential primary challengers and public attacks from their party's kingmaker — former President Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • Giuliani associate convicted on campaign finance charges

    Parnas and another business associate Igor Fruman were arrested in 2019 while trying to board an international flight with one-way tickets.

  • The Dow Closed at a New Record, Snap Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record Friday, while tech stocks came under pressure as Snap ‘s Apple issues partly spurred a selloff in social-media stocks. The Dow gained 74 points, or 0.

  • Pisces Daily Horoscope

    The Astro Twins forecast Pisces' horoscope for today. Find out if the moon's position presents any new opportunities, if today's the day to take a chance on love, or if you should be questioning an important relationship's motives.

  • Sane strikes twice as spotless Bayern sink Benfica

    Leroy Sane struck twice in the second half to inspire Bayern Munich to a 4-0 win at Benfica on Wednesday, as the German giants maintained their perfect record in the Champions League group stage this season.

  • Real-life witches on the misconceptions they face and using magic as a form of self-care: 'It was a way for me to cope'

    These witches know a thing or two about tapping into their power.

  • Donald Trump’s New Social Network Violated Software-Licensing Terms, Tech Org Says

    A test version of Donald Trump’s Twitter-like social network violated open-source software licensing terms, according to the not-for-profit Software Freedom Conservancy. The Software Freedom Conservancy, which enforces open-source software agreements, said Trump’s Truth Social website — launched by the newly formed Trump Media & Technology Group — failed to provide the source code to users, […]

  • China says there's "no room" for compromise on Taiwan with U.S.

    A Chinese government spokesperson on Friday said that there is "no room" for compromise over Taiwan after President Biden commented that the U.S. would defend the island if it were attacked, AP reports.Why it matters: Biden’s comments were initially seen as undercutting the U.S. government’s long-standing position of “strategic ambiguity” toward whether it would defend Taiwan, which China views as a rebellious territory. A White House spokesperson quickly clarified that there is no change in U.S

  • Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Linde (LIN)

    Linde (LIN) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Week’s Best: Will Fidelity Launch Direct Indexing?

    After Fidelity rolled out an option to purchase fractional shares, the next likely move for the brokerage is to offer advisors direct indexing. A senior executive confirms Fidelity is looking closely at the issue, raising the question of whether the company will follow other financial-services heavyweights like Vanguard and Charles Schwab and make an acquisition to develop a direct-indexing option. Miami-based Ignacio Barcena, who had a $7 billion book of business at Wells, working with wealthy clients from Latin America, is moving to the independent broker-dealer Insigneo.

  • Daimler CEO hopes to stabilize supply chain this quarter

    Daimler AG Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius told Reuters on Friday the automaker hopes to stabilize its supply chain for semiconductors during this quarter, but expects real relief from shortages of chips will not arrive until 2023. Kaellenius, who is visiting Mercedes operations in the United States, said production of Mercedes vehicles during the fourth quarter will be lower than a year ago, which was an unusually strong quarter as the company began recovering from pandemic shutdowns. "We cannot have 100 percent certainty" about supplies of semiconductors, Kaellenius said.