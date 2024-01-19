Roller coaster-like weather pattern takes another plunge; what to expect this weekend

Light showers are preceding a blast of arctic air that will grip Central Florida this weekend, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Friday afternoon.

Expect a dry and chilly weekend ahead.

A brisk, northerly wind will bring to our area wind-chill readings in the 30s and 40s on Saturday morning and evening and in the 20s and 30s on Sunday morning, Terry said.

He said that depending on cloud coverage, we can expect Sunday to be the coldest morning of the season, with Orlando’s lows dipping to the mid-to-upper 30s.

“We’ll get some sun back, especially Saturday,” Terry said. “But a freeze is likely Sunday morning across Marion County, and we’ll all have wind chills in the 30s on Sunday morning.”

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued freeze watches for Marion and Sumter counties for Sunday morning.

“We’ll also see near-freezing conditions in surrounding rural areas,” Terry said.

Watch his most updated forecast on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Download our news and weather apps by clicking here.

