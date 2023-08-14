Rolli campaign fires consulting firm with 'strong connection' to Proud Boys

Mayoral candidate Alice Rolli severed ties with a campaign consultant firm Monday after discovering it had "more than a strong connection to Proud Boys."

"Today I confirmed this alarming information and immediately severed ties with the firm," Rolli wrote in an email statement. "Hatred has no place in Nashville. It has no place on my campaign."

Rolli's campaign paid Las Vegas-based political consulting firm McShane more than $250,000 for consulting, advertising and various campaign services since March, according to finance records. Her campaign's separation from McShane was first reported by Axios.

Mayoral candidate Alice Rolli during the third Nashville Mayoral Debate at American Baptist College in Nashville , Tenn., Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Woodrow Johnston, senior vice president of the firm, suggested getting right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys to attend a Nevada rally protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a conversation reported by the Nevada Current in 2021. McShane was hired to advise the Republican Party in Nevada at the time.

On election night, Johnston wrote to a Republican operative about a protest being arranged by Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar. "We might need to do the same here in Nevada," he wrote, according to the email exchange obtained by the Nevada Current. He later added, "which means we need to get the Proud Boys out."

The non-violent protest that followed did not inhibit vote counting in Nevada.

Johnston could not be immediately reached for comment.

