MLGW stops rolling blackout order

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has stopped a rolling blackout order.

MLGW announced that customers in varying areas could see 30-minute blackouts as part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) efforts to conserve power.

Shortly after issuing the order, MLGW announced that the rolling blackouts had been paused and asked MLGW customers to conserve power in hopes that the rolling blackout order would not be reinstated.

As of 12:08 p.m., 24,726 MLGW customers were without power, impacted by 224 power outages in the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: