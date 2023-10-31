Rolling car kills 94-year-old man and his son outside home, Pennsylvania cops say

A 94-year-old man and his son are dead after a car rolled and struck them outside a Pennsylvania home, police told news outlets.

Nathan Kobrin pulled into the driveway of a home in Bala Cynwyd at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, but after getting out of the Toyota Camry, the sedan started to roll backward, Lower Merion Police Department told WCAU.

Investigators say that as the Toyota rolled, it hit Kobrin, then continued into the street where it ran into his 68-year-old son, Sydney Michael Kobrin, Main Line Times & Suburban reported.

The men were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer. An investigation is underway, police said.

Bala Cynwyd is a suburb of Philadelphia, roughly 5 miles northwest of the city’s downtown.

