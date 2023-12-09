Rolling with the need: Church of the Open Door adapts food distribution to the times

Dec. 9—CLINTON — As the cars, pickups and minivans fill the line arranged in waves across the parking lot, a dozen or so volunteers pack and stack boxes of food inside The Church of the Open Door.

It's another 10 a.m-to-noon Wednesday morning food distribution at the church on the west side of Clinton. Five years ago, the operation fed around 50 families each time, but over the past year that number has averaged around 150 families, said retiree Gary Houzenga, who leads the distribution effort. In the week before Thanksgiving, they served 223 families, he said.

Pre-Covid, people entered the church to get the food donated locally by individuals, families, community groups and businesses as well as the Quad-Cities-based River Bend Food Bank. Pandemic safety precautions forced a change, as did the growing need.

These days, the volunteers guide vehicles through the parking lot line and note what each needs. Another set of volunteers meet the vehicles at the front doors with shopping carts filled with boxes of food that they load into the vehicles.

"We had to become more efficient because the need is so great," said volunteer Jim McKee, who playfully chats up the other volunteers as he calls out what the next vehicle needs rolled out.

Preparations for the curbside deliveries start hours earlier, not counting the Tuesday food delivery to the church by the River Bend Food Bank. The process begins in a food pantry room near the front doors. In there volunteers pack the smaller of two boxes that make up one household distribution. They set in food such as peanut butter, beans, macaroni, canned foods, dry fruits and nuts.

In the main room, roughly the size of two basketball courts, the larger boxes — banana boxes — are filled with the more perishable items such as breads, meats, fresh fruit and vegetables. It always depends on what has been donated. Those boxes are stacked on pallets stretched across the room running parallel to the rows of folding tables and a stage where the small boxes and large boxes are stacked together until a volunteer hurries by with an empty shopping cart to reload.

They have 72 sets of boxes ready by the 10 a.m. start so they can keep ahead of the flow, McKee says. More empty boxes to pack are stacked along a few walls.

Just before the distribution stare, the volunteers gather in the kitchen off the main room for announcements, a devotion and prayers. As it is every week, this is an opportunity they have been given to help turn around someone's life, Houzenga says, before he reads a devotion on his cell phone from national religious figure Carter Conlon. Part of it says: "God can manifest His glory through our lives and do in and through us what we never thought we could do. All that's required on our part is to believe."

Houzenga says they can make a difference today. They pray to change at least one person's life. Then, they return to packing and stacking boxes and pushing carts.