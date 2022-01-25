The Rolling Grill Gets Liquor License

PERRY HALL, MD — A Perry Hall restaurateur will be able to give his patrons what they have been asking for, thanks to a ruling by the Baltimore County Liquor board.

Matthew Lotz, who owns The Rolling Grill, said his customers have requested more on his drink menu.

“All I hear ... is [that] 'it would be great if we could get a beer with a pit beef sandwich,'" Lotz said.

The Rolling Grill specializes in homemade barbecue, craft sandwiches and sides like potato salad.

Multiple other businesses in the Perry Hall Square shopping center have liquor licenses, according to The Rolling Grill's attorney, David Mister, pointed out.

El Salto, Outback Steakhouse, BJ's Pub, AMF Perry Hall Lanes and Grape & Grain all have the ability to sell alcohol.

The Rolling Grill has 2,500 square feet inside, according to Lotz. He said he was about "food first, alcohol second" in his establishment and was not looking to have any sort of "late-night bar spot," especially since he has a newborn daughter.

Lotz opened the restaurant in April 2020 as a carryout during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has expanded and added 30 seats plus about 20 spots outside for when the weather is nice.

Liquor board leaders advised Lotz to provide a copy of the lease amendment showing he can use the sidewalk outside the restaurant for his business, and said he must have a barrier to ensure his patrons are shielded from the road.

Planters outside the restaurant "define the space," Lotz said, noting 40 feet of sidewalk separated his door from the curb.

The board granted the beer, wine and liquor license for the indoor part of The Rolling Grill restaurant, contingent on any other approvals needed from the county.

Liquor Board Chair Susan Green said that the landlord would need to sign off on the outdoor service area in addition to any other "agencies that need to bless it," such as the fire marshal and county officials. Once those things are complete, the board can authorize the business to sell alcohol outside as well.

The Rolling Grill Pit Beef and Catering is at 4351 Ebenezer Road.



This article originally appeared on the Perry Hall Patch