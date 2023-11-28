Rolling Meadows man charged after intentionally driving into traffic, attacking drivers

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Rolling Meadows man has been charged after a series of violent attacks on motorists this month in Arlington Heights.

On the morning of Nov. 18, Jeremiah J. Butler, 30, allegedly drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic in the area of 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road.

Butler struck another vehicle and then entered the other car and began attacking the driver, according to Arlington Heights police. The driver managed to escape into a passing vehicle which stopped to help.

Butler then tried to pull a driver from their vehicle but the victim escaped and managed to drive away, police said. Another driver who stopped to help was strangled by Butler until she briefly lost consciousness, police said. Butler only stopped choking her with both hands once more passersby intervened.

Butler stole the woman's vehicle whom he had strangled and fled the area.

Two women that Butler attacked were transported to Northwest Community Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Butler was tracked down by responding officers and taken into custody. He was charged with vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated battery and reckless driving.

Butler's detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.