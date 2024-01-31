Rolling stops will be used for I-81 blasting in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers taking I-81 through Cumberland County Thursday may run into some traffic disruptions due to rolling stops.

PennDOT says that the rolling stops near the Carlisle area are to allow a contractor to perform blasting for a UGI substation near the interstate.

A single blast will happen between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Exit 52 (Route 11/PA Turnpike) and Exit 49 (Route 641/High Street).

Pennsylvania county’s technology infrastructure suffers “critical incident”

For safety, PennDOT says there will be rolling stops up to ten minutes for both directions of I-81 between the two exits. Drivers are urged to watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles during the rolling stops.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

For more information, visit PennDOT’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.