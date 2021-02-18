Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

GuruFocus.com

- By Robert Abbott

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has had another good year thanks to the pests that often contaminate our residential and commercial buildings. It is the company that owns Orkin and 18 other pest control brands.

Unaudited results for full-year 2020 included:

  • Total revenue increased 7.2%.

  • Earnings per share jumped 30%, from 10 cents per diluted share to 13 cents.



  • Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with ROL. Click here to check it out.

  • High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

  • NYSE:TMX), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Rentokil Initial PLC (LSE:RTO) and Anticimex (private). Management says it believes Rollins competes favorably with competitors as the world's largest pest and termite control company.

    Fundamentals

    It earns a full five-star score for predictability, meaning there has been consistent growth of revenue per share and Ebitda per share over the past decade.

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    As can be seen, Rollins receives a relatively high ranking for financial strength. It carries some debt, but the amount is manageable. On a trailing 12-month basis, the company has total current assets of $315 million (total assets equal $1.846 million) with total current liabilities of $474 million (total liabilities are $905 million).

    The interest coverage ratio of 71.11 tells us it has enough operating income to pay its current interest expenses more than 71 times over.

    The Piotroski F-Score is typical for a mature company and the Altman Z-Score indicates Rollins is extremely unlikely to go bankrupt.

    The WACC versus ROIC comparison suggests this is a good company in which to invest. Its weighted average cost of capital is 4.26%, significantly lower than the return on invested capital of 14.39%.

    Profitability

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    A company that earns a 9 out of 10 rating for profitability likely has a strong moat and strong management.

    The GuruFocus system warns the operating margin has declined, but, as this chart shows, that is now in the past:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    On the growth lines, we see a steady upward progression and the seasonality of revenue. They are both underlined by this chart:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    Charts for Ebitda and earnings per share without non-recurring items look much the same.

    Dividend and share repurchases

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    Rollins appeared to be on its way to becoming one of the dividend giants, a company with a history of raising its dividend each year for many years. But after 17 years of annual increases, Rollins will have to start over again if it still wishes to be an elite dividend stock.

    In releasing its first-quarter 2020 results, it announced it was cutting the quarterly dividend from 12 cents to 8 cents. The cut was a response to the then-emerging Covid-19 threat and provided greater liquidity in case its finances tightened.

    In what was likely a bid to appease shareholders, it did provide a special year-end dividend of 13 cents in connection with its third-quarter results. That would have made up the difference for the first three quarters plus a penny.

    The company was maintaining its cautious policy when it made its latest dividend announcement on Jan. 26. It reported it would pay a dividend of 8 cents per share again for the fourth quarter.

    Turning to the dividend yield, it may appear to be low, but the yield was also a victim of a rising share price:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    The dividend payout ratio is relatively low, so there is ample room to keep raising it.

    Rollins began buying back shares in 2004 and continued on that track until 2018, when the number of shares outstanding began slowly moving in the opposite direction.

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    The recent uptick can be attributed to executive and management compensation plans that provide "time-lapse restricted shares."

    Returns

    Regardless of dividends and share buybacks, the company has posted excellent annual returns. The GuruFocus system provides the following:

    • One-year: 39.10%

    • Three years: 19.22%

    • Five years: 26.03%

    • 10 years: 20.89%.



    The following table shows total annual returns, by year, for the past decade:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    Valuation

    To buy that much earnings power, you will need to pay a premium of sorts. Since hitting a peak of $42.11 in November, however, the share price has since pulled back by about 12.6%:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    That pullback is enough to let the GuruFocus system give Rollins a modestly overvalued rating:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    Both the price-earnings and the PEG (price-earnings divided by five-year Ebitda growth) ratios are high at 69.45 and 10.17. Both would suggest significant overvaluation.

    All metrics considered, modest overvaluation is likely the best we can say of the share price.

    Gurus

    As the share price has risen, the gurus have been mostly net sellers:

    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average
    Rollins: Its Dividend Was Cut, but Total Returns Remain Above Average

    A total of five gurus had positions at the end of 2020, all of whom trimmed their positions during the fourth quarter. These three gurus had the largest positions:

    • Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) of GAMCO Investors owned 2,941,287 shares after a reduction of 35.58%. That gave him a 0.60% stake in Rollins and represented 1.08% of GAMCO's total assets.

    • Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) of Baron Funds reduced his holding by 33.61%, to 1,876,175 shares.

    • Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) of Market Gayner Asset Management reduced his holding by 33.33% and ended the year with 1,243,275 shares.



    Conclusion

    As I noted in an earlier article about Rollins, cockroaches don't take holidays, meaning this company is relatively recession-proof. At the same time, it is well established in its industry and not seriously challenged by competitors. In addition, it is financially solid and highly profitable, resulting in above-average returns and total returns.

    Because of its strengths, the stock is expensive, though we may debate by how much and whether the recent pullback has created a suitable entry point.

    Growth investors who look at total returns may see this as a low-risk, high-return proposition. Income investors who are willing to sacrifice a bit of dividend income for capital gains could take a closer look. Value investors will want a deeper decline to carve out a margin of safety.

    Disclosure: I do not own shares in any of the companies named in this article and do expect to buy any in the next 72 hours.

    Read more here:

    • Hawaii Electric: Is This a Good Time to Buy?

    • S&P Global: Strong Profitability at a Price

    • Monster Beverage: Getting Through the Pandemic



    Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

    This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • The best business credit cards of 2021

    Starting a company? Whether it's a small business or a venture-backed startup, these credit cards can help your enterprise's bottom line.

  • The best credit cards of 2021

    Our experts reviewed the credit cards on the market. If you're looking for travel rewards, 0% APR, or cards for college students, we have your answer.

  • Former cult leader sentenced to 30 years for killing two toddlers

    Anna Elizabeth Young, who went by Mother Anna, pled no contest in the deaths of two victims both under age 3. Anna Elizabeth Young, who went by Mother Anna as the leader of the religious cult The House of Prayer for All People, was sentenced in the deaths of two toddlers. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young pled no contest to a charge of second-degree murder for killing Emon Harper, and also pled no contest to manslaughter for the deadly seizure of 2-year-old Katonya Jackson.

  • As US stocks up on COVID-19 vaccines, Biden pledges $4 billion to global COVAX campaign

    The money will come from funds already appropriated by Congress for international vaccination efforts and will not impact the Biden administration's campaign to inoculate Americans, the White House said.

  • How the Texas electricity system produced low-cost power but left residents out in the cold

    Waiting in line in freezing rain to fill propane tanks in Houston, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. AP Photo/David J. PhillipAmericans often take electricity for granted – until the lights go out. The recent cold wave and storm in Texas have placed considerable focus on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the nonprofit corporation that manages the flow of electricity to more than 26 million Texans. Together, ERCOT and similar organizations manage about 60% of the U.S. power supply. From my research on the structure of the U.S. electricity industry, I know that rules set by entities like ERCOT have major effects on Americans’ energy choices. The current power crunch in Texas and other affected states highlights the delicate balancing act that’s involved in providing safe, reliable electricity service at fair, reasonable rates. It also shows how arcane features of energy markets can have big effects at critical moments. Let there be light The electric age began in 1882 when the Edison Illuminating Company sent power over wires to 59 customers in lower Manhattan from its Pearl Street Generating Station. Edison was America’s first investor-owned electric utility – a company that generated electricity, moved it over transmission lines and delivered it to individual customers. The scope and scale of electric utilities grew rapidly from those humble beginnings, but this underlying, vertically integrated structure remained intact for more than 100 years. Each utility had a monopoly on serving customers in its area and reported to a public utility commission, which told the company what rates it could charge. Since the utilities knew more about their costs and abilities than anyone else, the burden was on regulators to decide whether the utility was operating efficiently. Regulators also determined whether the costs that utilities proposed to pass on to customers – such as building new generating plants – were just and reasonable. Thomas Edison created the model for the traditional electric utility at his Pearl Street Station in New York City. The lines get tangled Things grew complicated in 1996 when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued Order 888, allowing states to restructure their electric power industries to promote more competition. Through the actions, or inaction, of individual state legislatures, the U.S. electricity market fractured. Some states, primarily in the Southeast and the West, maintained the vertically integrated structure. The rest of the nation moved to a market structure in which generators compete to sell their electricity. Regions created new independent organizations – known as independent system operators or regional transmission organizations – to regulate the flow of power on the grid. In these regions, generators compete to sell their electricity, and organizations called market monitors make sure that generators follow the rules. This approach created power markets that prioritize generating electricity at the lowest possible price. In the Southeast, Southwest and Northwest U.S., traditional utilities generate electricity and deliver it to customers. Other regions, including Texas, have moved to competitive power markets run by Independent System Operators, or ISOs. FERC An imperative to keep prices low What do these changes mean for electricity customers in regions with competitive power markets? The companies that deliver power over wires to homes and businesses still have to get their prices approved by regulators, but the system works differently for the businesses that generate that power. Generators offer their electricity, typically at a particular price each hour, on exchanges run by market operators like ERCOT. Those operators figure out how much electricity is needed across the regions they serve and choose the lowest-cost bidders to supply it. If a generating company is not selected, it loses the opportunity to sell its electricity during that hour. And selling power is how generators create revenue to pay for things like workers, power plants and fuel. This means that generators have an incentive to bid as low as possible and sell as much electricity as possible. Generators in Texas are facing criticism now that they weren’t prepared to operate in extremely cold temperatures. But consider the challenges facing two Texas generators that are identical in every way, except that one decides to invest in winterization. That company will have higher costs than its competitor and may be forced to submit higher-priced offers in the market, potentially losing out on opportunities to sell its electricity. In the long run, the company that winterizes may have a more difficult time staying in business. It would be better prepared for the conditions affecting Texas now, but it would operate at a competitive disadvantage under more normal conditions. An international nonprofit regulator called the North American Reliability Corporation conducts semi-annual reliability assessments for each North American region, but those assessments are only as good as the assumptions they’re based on. If the assessment doesn’t consider extreme events, then the regulator can’t determine whether a power system is ready for them. After an earlier cold wave in 2011 that led to power shortages, federal regulators identified options for winterizing the Texas power system – but ERCOT did not require energy companies to carry them out. Other regions might value resilience differently. For example, ISO-New England launched a program in 2018 that compensates generators for providing extra capacity when the system is strained. The power of a competitive generation market is that each generator gets to decide for itself what makes it sustainable in the long run. That’s also a weakness of the market. What’s next for Texas? Once power is restored across Texas, state and federal policymakers will have to address several tough questions in order to make failures like this less likely. First, does preparing the power system for severe storms represent value for electricity customers? What types of events should people be protected from? Who determines the scenarios that go into reliability assessments? Since consumers will pay the costs, they should also benefit. Second, how should people pay for this resiliency? Costs could be assessed based on the number of kilowatt hours each household uses or charged as a flat fee per customer – an approach that could benefit heavy electricity users. Or they could be covered through new taxes. How will decision-makers respond a year from now, when the crisis has passed and people ask, “The weather is great and the system is doing fine, so why am I paying more for my electricity?” Third, how does that money that consumers pay to improve the system translate into projects? Should it go directly to generators or into a fund that generating companies can draw on? Who would administer the fund? Who is ultimately responsible for implementing changes to the system and accountable if things don’t improve? Finally, how will these changes affect the market’s central goal: inducing energy companies to provide power at the lowest cost? Ultimately, the public pays the costs of electricity service, either through higher rates or service interruptions during events like this week’s Texas freeze. In my view, utilities, regulators, government officials and people like me who study them have a responsibility to ensure that people get the best value for their money.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Theodore J. Kury, University of Florida. Read more:Utilities are starting to invest in big batteries instead of building new power plantsWhat makes natural gas bottlenecks happen during extreme cold snaps Theodore Kury is the Director of Energy Studies at the University of Florida’s Public Utility Research Center, which is sponsored in part by the Florida electric and gas utilities and the Florida Public Service Commission, none of which has editorial control of any of the content the Center produces.

  • Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    As you might know, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ( TSE:CMMC ) last week released its latest annual, and things did...

  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Could Be 26% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is AutoNation, Inc. ( NYSE:AN ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Could Be 21% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the February share price for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHRW ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • ‘My husband burned through all of our finances. If we divorce, I don’t want him to get one penny.’ How can I protect myself?

    ‘Is there a way I could put that money in a trust or someplace where my husband would not be able to access in the event we actually file for divorce?’

  • Here Are All 10 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Been Buying

    Warren Buffett and the rest of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investing team typically don't discuss the stocks they buy and sell, so we have to rely on the quarterly glimpses of the portfolio we get from Berkshire's SEC filings.

  • Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; governor bans natural gas exports

    Texas oil producers and refiners remained shut for a fifth day on Wednesday after several days of blistering cold, and the governor ordered a ban on natural gas exports from the state to try to speed the restoration of power. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. Governor Greg Abbott directed Texas natural gas providers not to ship outside the state until Sunday and asked the state energy regulator to enforce his export ban.

  • My wife has homeschooled our son and our best friends’ son since September due to COVID-19. Is it too late to bring up money?

    ‘She’s putting in about 15 to 20 hours each week. The two families have shared the costs of the curriculum, school supplies and art supplies.’

  • Robinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors

    Robinhood Markets, Inc will allow its customers to withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and the meme-themed Dogecoin (DOGE). What Happened: The broker said in a series of tweets that it is in the process of building deposits and withdrawals for all listed cryptocurrencies. So much interest in Crypto! To be crystal clear , we fully intend to provide the ability to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies, including DOGE. Robinhood Crypto does NOT currently invest in cryptocurrency or use any customer cryptocurrency for our own benefit. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 17, 2021 Don’t sleep! Much wow! Robinhood Crypto offers seven tradeable coins, so you can buy and sell crypto like DOGE, BTC, ETH and LTC, 24/7/365. We’re also building deposits and withdrawals for ALL listed cryptocurrencies. https://t.co/uX8NghfAMU — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 16, 2021 Why It Matters: Currently, Robinhood allows its users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies but users are not permitted to move their cryptocurrency to other wallets. Last month, Robinhood had imposed restrictions and shut off the instant deposits feature for cryptocurrency trading, after the price of DOGE ran up 800%. The brokerage had also suspended the purchase of Reddit-fueled stocks such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) as retail investors carried out a short squeeze. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly agreed Tuesday that Robinhood could be the owner of the world’s largest DOGE wallet address, DH5, which holds over 28% of all circulating supply of the Shiba-Inu themed joke coin. Musk wants major DOGE investors to shed most of their coins citing “too much concentration” of the cryptocurrency in the hands of a few whales. Price Action: BTC traded 4.25% higher at $51,883.04 at press time, DOGE traded 3.12% lower at $0.051. Benzinga's Take: The move assumes significance as the ardent cryptocurrency community considers the ability to be able to move coins out of an exchange to a different wallet, where users have ownership of private keys, vital. Robinhood, alongside PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has faced criticism over such concerns, as they do not allow for such ownership. Musk lent support to this idea earlier this month, as he bashed FreeWallet. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla .5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: ReportDogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock Market Crash Warning

    The stock market is tracing out an almost identical pattern to the pre-Covid Crash of 2020. I doubt we will see another 35% decline, but a sharp and sudden plunge is possible.

  • Texas energy freeze stretches to sixth day, raises Mexico's ire

    Texas's freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the United States grappled with massive refining outages and oil and gas shutins that rippled beyond its borders into neighboring Mexico. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. The deep freeze has shut in about one-fifth of the nation's refining capacity and closed oil and natural gas production across the state.

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Could Be Near But The Company Is Low On Supply

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only has a few million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even though regulatory authorization could just be weeks away, Reuters reported Wednesday. What Happened: The revelation regarding the vaccine stock was made by Jeffrey Zients, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, according to Reuters. The New Jersey-based drug multinational is reportedly committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be “back-end loaded,” as per Zients. See also: How to Buy Johnson & Johnson Stock “Across the last few weeks we’ve learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson and Johnson. There’s a few million doses that we’ll start with,” said Zients. Why It Matters: The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26 to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Biotech Inc. The Janssen vaccine can be administered in a single dose unlike vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), both of which have already received emergency approval. Janssen’s shot also eliminates the need for ultracold storage, which is required for the other two approved vaccines. The United States faces a vaccine crunch as both Pfizer and Moderna have promised to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, but fewer than 72 million doses have been shipped and 55 million doses administered, noted Reuters. Price Action: Johnson and Johnson shares closed nearly 0.4% higher at $165.66 on Wednesday and gained 0.13% in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson Seeks US Emergency Approval For Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.