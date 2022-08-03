Rollins launches ‘End Hate Now’ hotline to report extremist activity in Mass.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Wednesday rolled out her office’s “End Hate Now” hotline following demonstrations by white supremacist groups and other hate incidents in Massachusetts.

In a statement, Rollins said the hotline is for “reporting hate-based incidents or potential criminal activity.” That could include hate incidents, potential hate crimes or people believed to be espousing hate-filled views, according to her office.

“With the uptick in horrific mass-shootings and unimaginable acts of racially motivated violent extremism we have seen across our country, people are scared,” Rollins said. “In Massachusetts, we have recently seen multiple incidents of groups espousing deeply offensive and hurtful ideologies displayed on our streets. A recent act of hateful vandalism at the future PRYDE senior housing facility in Hyde Park threatened burning and death against the LGBTQ+ community. Enough is enough.”

The hotline number is 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669).

“I am asking people – when you see hate, call this number and let us know,” Rollins said. “If you have serious concerns about a loved one, a friend, or even an acquaintance, call this number and let us know. We have dedicated resources to these important issues and stand ready to act when necessary. This too is a vitally important form of community policing.”

Rollins also announced a newly created Civil Rights and Human Trafficking Unit in her office’s Criminal Division, which will focus on prosecuting cases involving civil rights violations, including hate crimes, human trafficking and police use of excessive force. The unit will be led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Riley, who recently served as chief of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

