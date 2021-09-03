Rollins' (NYSE:ROL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Looking at Rollins (NYSE:ROL), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rollins is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$428m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$519m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Rollins has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 7.8%.

View our latest analysis for Rollins

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Rollins' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Rollins' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 39% where it was five years ago. However it looks like Rollins might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Rollins is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 226% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

While Rollins doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

