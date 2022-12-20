Rollins: Worcester police investigation years in making

BOSTON — The vetting process that preceded the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil probe into Worcester police began well over a year ago, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference she called to discuss her first year in office, in her office at the Moakley federal courthouse, Rollins said that, when she started the job in January, a preliminary inquiry had been underway for some time.

“For the last few years this had been looked into,” Rollins said in response to a question from the Telegram & Gazette. “It was not days, or weeks or months ‒ I think it may have been a year-plus or more prior to my arrival.”

Rollins and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., announced a joint investigation into Worcester’s police force last month.

The so-called “pattern or practice” investigation ‒ one of about 80 that have been conducted nationwide since 1994 ‒ was launched after federal authorities said they found “significant justification” to examine whether the Worcester Police Department routinely discriminates based on race or gender, or uses excessive force.

Rollins said last month that such probes are not within her authority to initiate ‒ they must be approved by the Civil Rights Division in Washington ‒ and that the inquiries are generally launched after careful scrutiny of information from a variety of sources.

The Justice Department has not said what specifically prompted the review in Worcester. It has received multiple complaints in recent years, including a lengthy submission from a civil rights lawyer in 2018 and, as the T&G reported last week, complaints of police misconduct involving prostitution, in 2020.

The investigation will be the second such probe of a Massachusetts police department. The other probe, of Springfield police, concluded in 2020 with a finding that the department’s narcotics unit routinely used excessive force.

Rollins told reporters Monday that her office is working with Springfield police on court-mandated reforms that the city agreed to implement in April.

Story continues

She noted that the Justice Department is also working on pushing reforms at the Massachusetts Department of Correction after a pattern-or-practice probe in 2020 found unconstitutional lapses in mental health treatment.

Rollins said that while scrutiny of police is important given their powers over life and liberty, the process is ultimately about helping departments improve.

“This is not a gotcha moment,” she said, noting that the inquiries are conducted by civil, not criminal, investigators.

Rollins said that, if allegations of criminal conduct are made during pattern-or-practice investigations, they can be referred to criminal prosecutors at various offices.

“Sometimes these do, if you look around the nation, result in criminal charges. I have no reason to believe it will happen here,” she said. “My hope is that we learn from this, and that everyone can improve.”

Rollins said she did not have a timetable for completion of the Worcester probe, which, unlike that of Springfield, will focus on the entire department.

She said pattern or practice investigations typically take at least a year to complete. The Springfield investigation was announced in April 2018 and completed in July 2020. It then took another two years to forge an agreement on court-mandated reforms.

In addition to answering questions on the Worcester and Springfield probes, Rollins fielded questions on a variety of topics, including two reported investigations into herself.

Rollins is reportedly facing two inquiries ‒ one by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog, another by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel ‒ into her attendance at a Democratic fundraiser this summer that featured First Lady Jill Biden.

The inspector general is also looking into a trip Rollins took to California paid for by an outside group, the AP reported, and potential use of a personal cellphone to conduct official business.

Rollins said she was “not at liberty” to comment specifically about “any investigations that may be happening” at the moment, but that she would comment afterward.

“You will hear from me when they are done,” she said.

Rollins, who was confirmed to her position last December by the slimmest of margins in the U.S. Senate, said she believes her first year has been productive.

Focus on human trafficking

She began the press conference by highlighting her office’s work on what she said in January would be her three top priorities: trafficking of guns, drugs and humans.

“I’m really proud of the fact that in the first 11 months we have created a standalone criminal civil rights and human trafficking unit,” she said.

Rollins said the unit has dedicated lawyers working on those issues, as opposed to lawyers from other units being pulled from their normal duties as had happened in the past.

Rollins said the unit has, “sadly,” had “many, many” cases to handle ‒ more than 10 human trafficking cases this year, including sex trafficking, labor trafficking and human smuggling.

The office has charged more than three dozen fentanyl cases, 19 firearms cases and five cases involving untraceable “ghost” guns this year, she said.

Rollins said that in the next year, she hopes to get more police departments to submit information to national gun tracking databases, as well as to continue placing emphasis on human trafficking.

She said she will also continue to work closely with police departments throughout the state on safety initiatives, especially in Boston.

“We should be proud of the fact that in Boston, homicides are usually under 50 a year,” she said, noting that the figure is far less than that of other similarly sized cities, like Baltimore.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: US Attorney Rachel Rollins discusses Worcester police investigation