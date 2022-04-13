Rollout of NASA's Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center

SYFY

In an unprecedented event, there are THREE active supernovae simultaneously seen exploding in a galaxy right now! While two supernovae seen at the same time in the same galaxy has happened before, to my knowledge there has never been three. That’s pretty cool! The galaxy is NGC 5605, a lovely spiral about 160 million light-years away, and a little more than half the size of the Milky Way. After searching the journals it looks to me to be a pretty but rather unremarkable galaxy, with the only rea