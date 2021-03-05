2 killed in I-95 crash in Hollywood after driver loses control on ramp, troopers say

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Two people were killed Friday in a rollover crash that has shut down an Interstate 95 exit ramp and a section of Hollywood Boulevard in both directions, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. when a driver exiting southbound I-95 to Hollywood Boulevard lost control and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection, according to FHP.

One of the cars rolled over on its side against the wall under the I-95 overpass. The other wrecked car was pressed against a pole. The I-95 ramp remains closed. Hollywood Boulevard in the area is also closed in both directions, according to Hollywood police.

Video taken by Local 10 earlier Friday showed fire-rescue crews using the jaws of life to reach at least one person who was trapped inside one of the cars.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said two people died in the crash. Their identities will not be released until family is notified.

Troopers and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This article will be updated.

