Rollover crash in Brasher leads to impersonation, drug charges for Akwesasne woman

Dec. 15—BRASHER — An Akwesasne woman was charged with impersonation and drug possession after she was injured in a rollover crash.

Troopers say they charged Tiffany J. David, 30, of Akwesasne, Quebec, with second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, moving from lane unsafely, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation.

Police responded to the crash around 10:40 a.m. on Route 37C. A 2006 black Honda CRV, with David at the wheel, lost control due to speed. She overturned in a ditch, troopers said.

While being interviewed, troopers allege David "showed signs of impairment" and she failed a standard field sobriety test. She allegedly gave a fake name "multiple times" at the crash scene, troopers said.

She was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Massena, where a breath test didn't detect any alcohol. She was also evaluated there by an officer who troopers described as a "drug recognition expert."

From there she was taken to Massena Hospital, where troopers say David consented to a blood test to screen her for drugs.

David was cited with charges stemming from the collision and released with appearance tickets for Brasher Town Court.

Troopers said David had two outstanding bench warrants, for which she was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, with bail set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.