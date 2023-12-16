Rollover crash following DPS pursuit closes SR 87 in Mesa near Gilbert Road

Northbound lanes of State Route 87 in Mesa were closed at milepost 182 near Gilbert Road on Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the closure was due to a crash.

Originally, both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The southbound lanes were reopened; there was no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for criminal speeding in the southbound lanes on SR 87. The vehicle driver would not yield and a pursuit ensued, DPS said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over, DPS said. Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and the passenger was not injured.

