Rollover crash on Highway 101 slows traffic in Shell Beach
Two vehicles crashed and rolled over while driving northbound on Highway 101, backing up traffic in Pismo Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A white SUV and a silver sedan collided at about 5:10 p.m. near the Spyglass Drive off-ramp in Shell Beach, according to the CHP traffic log.
An ambulance and tow truck were on their way to the scene of the crash as of 5:15 p.m., the traffic log said.
Traffic slowed in the area after the crash, according to Caltrans.