Rollover crash hospitalizes two in Geauga County

Feb. 4—Two patients were taken to the University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a Feb. 3 rollover crash in Geauga County, according to a news release from Chardon Fire Department Capt. John Blauch.

The department responded around 1:05 p.m. to the intersection of state Route 608 and Chardon-Windsor Road in Claridon Township, the release stated. The Hambden Fire Department also responded to the crash, which involved a pickup truck and SUV.

The Chardon Fire Department said EMS workers saw six patients. One occupant in the SUV was trapped before self-extricating herself.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, it added.

"The intersection is a two-way stop, where Route 608 north and southbound traffic does not stop," the release said. "The east/west Chardon-Windsor Road traffic has a stop sign with lighted LED lights, installed by ODOT, due to multiple accidents in that over the years. Many of these accidents involve drivers from out of the area, who are unfamiliar with the intersection."

The department asked the public to wear seat belts.