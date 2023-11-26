Rollover crash injures 5, including one teen
A U-Haul truck collided with an SUV in Grand Crossing over night. At least five people were injured, including one teen.
A U-Haul truck collided with an SUV in Grand Crossing over night. At least five people were injured, including one teen.
Stoops is the winningest coach in Kentucky history.
Snag big-time markdowns on fan-favorite brands like Zella, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Le Creuset and Dyson.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
For those looking to finish a bit of holiday shopping ahead of time, some of the best Lego sets remain on sale ahead of Cyber Monday.
A rush of deep discounts and the growth of flexible payment options were the drivers behind $9.8 billion in online sales in the U.S. on Black Friday -- a record figure for the day. According to Adobe Analytics, sales were up by 7.5% on last year's numbers (you can see those here). Sales easily surpassed Thanksgiving figures and growth rate, as well as Adobe's own predictions for the day.
People who are highly optimistic, forward-looking with high financial literacy, and focus more on rewards than risks tend to have higher retirement savings than those on the opposite end of the spectrum.
It's not too late to get in on these steals on a Crock-Pot electric lunch box, a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for holiday parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
"Who told us not to talk about it? Where did this start?" director Lina Piloplyte says of getting people to talk about periods was a challenge at first.
The 256GB Steam Deck LCD is a fantastic entry-level portable PC from Valve, and it's only gotten better with age. Anyone who feels left behind by the OLED model, it'll be OK.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
The best Black Friday headphone deals include discounts on Sony, Apple, Bose, Beats and many more of the top wireless headphones and earbuds we've tested.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
"The O.C." cast and crew share behind-the-scenes drama in a new oral history marking the show's 20th anniversary.
It wouldn't be an Amazon Black Friday sale if the company's own in-house brands didn't take part in the promotions.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Plus, last chance to score deep discounts on Bissell, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, Dyson, iRobot, Casper, Weber, Solo Stove and more.