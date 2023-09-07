Rollover school bus crash caught on doorbell video in Wisconsin

A doorbell camera caught the moment a city bus and school bus collided in a serious crash this week, causing injuries to at least two people.

The wreck occurred in Racine, Wisconsin on Wednesday when a RYDE Racine bus and Racine Unified School District bus met at an intersection, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Department public information officer told the Wisconsin State Journal and other outlets in a press conference.

In the video, a yellow school bus can be seen driving straight through the intersection, while a white city bus approaches from a different direction.

The white Racine bus continues driving straight and T-bones the side of the school bus, which is promptly pushed over and rolls onto its side. The city bus comes to a stop along with the now sideways school bus before the video ends.

Deadly bush crash: Child fatally ejected from school bus after it flips, 23 other students hospitalized in Ohio

School bus accident: She stuck her head out the bus window to wave to school friends. Seconds later, she was dead.

A school bus was flipped after crashing into a city bus in Racine, Wisconsin.

Flight for Life called to scene to treat injuries

According to Wilcox, the school bus, which transports special education students, was luckily empty of kids at the time, as the last had just been dropped off shortly before the accident.

The driver and the driver's assistant were the only two people present on the school bus, while the city bus had roughly seven to eight people on board. While most people were treated for only minor injuries, Flight for Life was called to the scene and is believed to have treated at least one person, said Wilcox.

"The most serious injuries were, I believe, to the drivers,” Wilcox told the Wisconsin State Journal. “Right now, our concern is for their welfare and their condition.”

All injured parties were either tended to on-scene or transported to the hospital. Wilcox told reporters that some neighbors had already complained about a tree potentially obstructing a stop sign near that intersection but the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows moment school bus rolls over in collision with city bus