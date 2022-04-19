Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol
Isabel Kua
·1 min read

By Isabel Kua

(Reuters) - A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters.

The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

Policymakers hope SMRs will help cut dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview conducted virtually, Stein said the regulatory "process has been kicked off, and will likely be complete in the middle of 2024.

"We are trying to work with the UK Government, and others to get going now placing orders, so we can get power on grid by 2029."

In the meantime, Rolls-Royce will start manufacturing parts of the design that are most unlikely to change, Stein added.

Each 470 megawatt (MW) SMR unit costs 1.8 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) and would be built on a 10-acre site, the size of around 10 football fields.

Unlike traditional reactors, SMRs are cheaper and quicker to build and can also be deployed on ships and aircraft. Their "modular" format means they can be shipped by container from the factory and installed relatively quickly on any proposed site.

($1 = 0.7676 pounds)

(Reporting by Isabel Kua and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Environmental community embraces nuclear power as alternative to fossil fuels

    Many experts and even some environmentalists are embracing nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels. CBS News’ senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy visited America’s first new nuclear reactors in more than 30 years and learned how nuclear power could be poised for a comeback.

  • Large alligator crawls through Florida community

    Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake. (April 18)

  • Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • The Bidens Paid 25% in Federal Income Tax on $610,702 Earnings Last Year

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden continued a tradition of releasing their tax returns

  • Egg prices are surging because of a major disease, and it’s not COVID

    Egg prices are surging since more than 27 million U.S. chickens and turkeys have been affected by the biggest avian flu outbreak since 2015.

  • After a debate citing Hitler, bill penalizing homelessness passes Tennessee legislature

    Tennessee Republican lawmakers passed legislation to make camping on public property a misdemeanor crime, which critics say criminalizes homelessness.

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Analysis-Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

    Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon. This year, EV demand has stayed strong even as the average cost of lithium-ion battery cells soared to an estimated $160 per kilowatt-hour in the first quarter from $105 last year. For a smaller vehicle like the Hongguang Mini, the best-selling EV in China, the higher battery costs added almost $1,500, equal to 30% of the sticker price.

  • PolitiFact: How misinformers manufacture and embellish embarrassing presidential moments

    The Republican National Committee circulated out-of-context tweets that left misleading impressions about Biden’s actions at a recent event.

  • Explainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?

    Japanese policymakers escalated their warnings against sharp yen falls with the finance minister saying the currency's slump to two-decade lows versus the dollar would damage the economy by pushing up living costs at a time wage growth remains slow. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, considered a firm advocate of a weaker currency, has also acknowledged that sharp yen declines could hurt the economy by making it difficult for firms to make business plans. Aside from verbal intervention, Japan has several options to stem excessive yen falls.

  • Ukrainian who fled Kyiv to Holland: 'Find a way to help us'

    A 19-year-old's cry for help — and peace — in Ukraine.

  • SpaceX rocket blasts off from Vandenberg on Easter morning with secret cargo

    It was the first time National Reconnaissance Office payload traveled to space aboard a recycled rocket.

  • Georgia tornado strongest of the year in US with winds up to 185 mph, NWS confirms

    Belinda Thompson, 66, was killed and 12 people were injured. Thompson was found outside of a leveled mobile home.

  • How Much Did President Biden and VP Harris Pay in Taxes This Year?

    Tax season does not play favorites -- if you earned income in 2021, you need to file taxes on that income in 2022. This includes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who both released...

  • Guinea's military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

    The ruling Guinean military junta's determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China's efforts to make inroads into the West African nation. Despite assurances that the military would respect "existing regulations, contracts and investments" after Alpha Conde was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and

  • Tommy Thompson decides against run for Wisconsin governor

    Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, a Republican elected to four terms starting in the 1980s, announced Monday that he will not run again in a bid to take on the Democratic incumbent in the battleground state. A campaign by the 80-year-old Thompson would have put him on the ballot for the first time in a decade and 24 years after his last win. The winner of the Aug. 9 Republican primary will advance to face Gov. Tony Evers.

  • King of the ‘Lunatics’ Becomes Bitcoin’s Most-Watched Whale

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2016, when Do Kwon was just a little-known startup founder with grand ambitions of bringing free internet to all, he noticed his research on distributed networks kept bringing up stuff on Bitcoin and Ethereum.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Hap

  • Twitter would be a trophy for Elon Musk: advertising legend Sir Martin Sorrell

    Is Elon Musk trophy hunting with his bid for Twitter?

  • Russia says it launched mass strikes on Ukrainian military overnight

    The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces. It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.

  • COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

    The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak, through barter and group buying and setting up food-sharing stations. In one, conflict erupted when a woman who had been taken to centralised quarantine - where she tested negative - accused her neighbour of reporting her to authorities.