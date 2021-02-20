This Rolls-Royce features a starry ceiling display of the sky on the night its owner was born - see inside

Kristen Lee
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom.
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

  • The Rolls-Royce Koa Wood Phantom Extended is a highly customized car built for a single collector.

  • Inside, it's inspired by a beloved koa wood rocking chair and has a display depicting the night sky on the day its owner was born.

  • It took the Rolls-Royce Wood Specialist three years to find the perfect koa log to use.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Rolls-Royce is a company that continually reminds me the sky's the limit as long as you've got the money.

I've seen the automaker customize cars with contemporary African art and literal bird feathers. What I haven't seen is a Rolls-Royce that was inspired by a rocking chair.

Until now.

This is the Rolls-Royce Koa Wood Phantom Extended - a custom Phantom created for one Jack Boyd Smith Jr. and inspired by a koa-wood rocking chair that's been in the family for years, according to a company press release.

As this was a purely custom job, Rolls-Royce did not reveal how much the Koa Wood Phantom cost. But a regular Phantom starts at $463,350, if that's any indication. Inside, there's actual koa-wood veneer, which was very rare and difficult to come by. It also features a light display showing the night sky on the day Smith was born, because loving yourself is important. Even if sometimes you love yourself a little too much.

Read on to see more.

This is the Rolls-Royce Koa Wood Phantom Extended.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._20
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

From the outside, it looks like a dark blue Phantom.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._19
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

But it is a meticulously customized one-off for a client named Jack Boyd Smith Jr.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._30
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

His initials are visible on the driver's door.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._29
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

His wife Laura's initials can be found on the passenger door.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._4
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The Phantom wears a coat of "Packard Blue" exterior paint.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._18
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

It was color-matched the 1934 Packard Twelve Coupe from Smith's personal collection.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._17
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

But the Koa Phantom is named as such because it was inspired by a beloved koa-wood rocking chair that the Smiths have had in their home for many years.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._16
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

This is that chair.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._2
A koa-wood rocking chair. Rolls-Royce

The Smiths have always been very taken with koa wood, since they've spent so much time in Maui, Hawaii.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._15
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

Koa trees only grow in Hawaii. They are protected on a state and national level.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._14
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The only way to get it is by harvesting it from private growers.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._31
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The Smiths waited three years for the Rolls-Royce Wood Specialist to find the perfect log of koa wood.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._23
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The specialist "negotiated with a supplier for a highly prized log from his own, personal collection."

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._1
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

Source: Rolls-Royce

Smith really wanted to capture the warmth of koa-wood in his car.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._5
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The log that the specialist found had a particularly beautiful textural finish.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._8
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The dash-mounted clock is a staple in nearly all modern Rolls-Royces.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._10
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

Why, yes, there is a champagne fridge.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._21
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

Why, yes, it comes with a crystal decanter.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._11
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

And there is a pair of initialed champagne flutes.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._7
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The rest of the wood went toward creating this picnic hamper.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._25
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

It's made from koa wood, saddle leather, and stainless steel.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._27
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The 12-piece stainless steel cutlery set was hand-made in England.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._26
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The set also includes hand-made wine glasses and decanters from the Hungarian Ajka Crystal factory.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._28
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

A personalized plate reminds you who this car was built for.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._24
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The Smiths' names can also be found in the personalized treadplates.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._12
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The Starlight Headliner, with 1,420 fiber-optic lights, shows the constellation of the sky above Cleveland, Ohio, on the day Smith was born.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._9
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The Koa Phantom marks the fifth Rolls-Royce to become part of The JBS Collection of Jack Boyd Smith Jr. in Elkhart, Indiana.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._22
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

The Koa Phantom was a custom job, so there was no pricing announcement.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._6
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

A regular 2021 Phantom starts at $463,350, though, so expect the price to have only gone up from there.

Rolls Royce Koa Phantom._13
Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom. Rolls-Royce

Source: Car and Driver

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Scholz Warns of German Budget ‘Challenge’ While Eschewing Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned next year’s federal budget will be a “challenge,” while pledging not to cut investment or welfare spending.Scholz, who is running as the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor in September’s election, is due to present a draft 2022 budget next month. His comments highlight the fiscal conundrum facing the next government, which polls suggest will again be led by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc after she steps down.A decision will have to be made whether to request parliamentary approval to suspend constitutional borrowing limits for a third straight year to fund outlays to offset the impact of the coronavirus crisis.“I am not prepared to cut investment spending and put the future of our country on the line,” Scholz said Saturday in a tweet. “The welfare state, which is carrying us effectively through this crisis, will also not be pared back.”Germany’s so-called debt brake -- designed to prevent new borrowing exceeding 0.35% of economic output except in emergencies -- has been a source of tension in the ruling coalition in recent weeks. Scholz’s latest remarks could signal the start of a period of bitter wrangling over next year’s spending plan as it makes its way through parliament.Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc is fiercely committed to financial discipline and wants to restore the debt brake as soon as possible, while Scholz this month presented a fiscally expansive platform to finance a sweeping shift to cleaner energy and better digital infrastructure should he succeed Merkel after September’s vote.The debt mechanism was already suspended for 2020 and 2021, with Merkel’s government making tens of billions of euros available to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.The government is authorized to take on nearly 180 billion euros ($218 billion) in new debt this year, about 160 billion euros more than the constitutional rules would normally allow.Scholz has repeatedly emphasized that even with the surge in borrowing, Germany’s debt remains the lowest as a percentage of output among the Group of Seven rich economies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time

    In 2020, Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors thanks in large part to a $23.5 million paycheck from Netflix for the upcoming film “Red Notice.” And while those...

  • Analysis: Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

    The semiconductor crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on more lucrative business elsewhere. Car manufacturers including Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors have cut output as the chip market was swept clean by makers of consumer electronics such as smartphones - the chip industry's preferred customers because they buy more advanced, higher-margin chips. The semiconductor shortage - over $800 worth of silicon is packed into a modern electric vehicle - has exposed the disconnect between an auto industry spoilt by decades of just-in-time deliveries and an electronics industry supply chain it can no longer bend to its will.

  • U.S. securities regulator suspends trading in three more 'meme stocks'

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday suspended trading in more securities that have seen jumps in both prices and trading volumes since late January amid social media interest. The SEC temporarily suspended trading of Marathon Group Corp, Affinity Beverage Group Inc, and Sylios Corp beginning on Friday and ending on March 4, the SEC said in statements published on its website. The suspensions are the latest effort by the SEC to address soaring retail investor interest driven by conversation on social media platforms, most notably seen in a surge and subsequent plunge in share prices of GameStop Corp. Last week, the regulator suspended trading in a defunct stock.

  • China May Ban Rare Earth Tech Exports on Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- China may ban the export of rare-earths refining technology to countries or companies it deems as a threat on state security concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Chinese government is currently conducting a review of its rare-earths policy. Officials view the technology needed to refine and purify the raw materials as a more powerful weapon in protecting state interests than the actual minerals, and is looking at banning sales of the technology to some countries or companies, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.While China has no plans to restrict shipments of rare earths to the U.S., it is keeping the plan in its back pocket should a trade war break out again, the person said. The Asian nation is also exploring a ban on rare earths as part of its sanctions on some individual companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp., which violated China’s core interest over arms sale to Taiwan, the person said.China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Shares of MP Materials Corp., the lone U.S. rare-earths producer, closed 6.4% higher on Friday after earlier touching a record $46.84 in New York. The U.S. Defense Department in November awarded the company $9.6 million to fund processing and separation of light rare-earths at its Mountain Pass operations, a move that signals the nation’s aim to expand domestic production of the permanent magnets that make rare-earths so coveted.China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. Its dominance would leave overseas industries with few avenues to immediately secure supply if curbs were to be put in place.The minerals have previously been touted as a possible weapon in the U.S.-China trade war, with Beijing readying a plan in 2019 to restrict shipments to hurt the American economy. The U.S. imports about 80% of its rare-earth compounds and metals from the Asian nation, according to government data.Those curbs were never adopted, though it spurred the U.S. and Europe to seek out ways to cut their reliance on a single supplier. While rare earths are relatively abundant, mine-able concentrations are less common than other ores and countries face hurdles including high costs and environmental concerns in setting up domestic industries.Read more: U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare EarthsDonald Trump last year signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic output of rare-earth minerals, a year after the Department of Defense was ordered to spur the production of magnets. The U.S. has also been awarding contracts and signing investment agreements aimed at establishing its own processing capabilities.Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that China is exploring whether it can hurt U.S. defense contractors by limiting supplies of rare-earth minerals that are critical to the industry.Meanwhile, China, which typically issues two batches of rare-earths mining quotas a year, boosted the first batch for 2021 to 84,000 tons, a 27% increase from last year, according to a statement from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Friday. Last year’s total hit a record 140,000 tons as demand strengthened for the strategic materials.(Updates with MP Materials share move in fifth paragraph, China’s quota in 11th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Trump ally who still heads the Postal Service will soon answer to Congress over delays

    Louis DeJoy is still the Postmaster General. It's not that Biden or other Democrats are suddenly fans of the longtime Trump donor, it’s thanks to the quirks of how his position is filled.

  • Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets - Lockheed executive

    Lockheed Martin co, the United States' largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday. Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheed's Aeronautics unit, told reporters, "they've shown interest" in buying the jets, which are a big part of Lockheed's revenue.

  • Bill Gates: Permanent Facebook ban of Trump would be 'a shame'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said that a permanent Facebook ban of former president Donald Trump "would be a shame" and would amount to an "extreme measure."

  • Billionaire Peterffy Says N.Y. Rich in Florida Are There to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm Beach real estate broker Lawrence Moens made how much in the Covid-fueled boom?“At least $100 million,” Thomas Peterffy guesses a few days after Moens sold a house for $122.7 million. “At least,” Peterffy adds, breaking into a chuckle. “Maybe he would laugh at the number. He’d say it’s $200 million, silly, or $300 million.”Feeling comfortable poking fun at Moens (who declined to comment) is just one sign of Peterffy’s insider status in this cosseted enclave for masters of the universe. So too, perhaps, is his ease inviting a reporter to lunch at Mar-a-Lago, which is a few doors down from land he bought for more than $20 million from -- you guessed it -- Moens.Saying Peterffy’s name at the club’s main gate elicits a warm welcome. Soon I am seated with the Hungarian-born founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group in the outdoor dining room. No one’s at the pool, croquet is on the club’s schedule. Across a green expanse of lawn, the helipad installed during Donald Trump’s presidency is being demolished.And, as Peterffy points out, planes are once again flying directly overhead, dramatically punctuating the arrival of a latte for him and a slice of Trump Chocolate Cake for me. The flight pattern halted during Trump’s presidency has resumed, Peterffy said, clarifying that it’s not quite as intrusive on his property.Play GolfPeterffy is in the middle of a thought about what he calls the difficulty of finding platforms to spread the ideologies of free enterprise, capitalism and personal freedom when he spots Brad Parscale walking toward Trump’s living quarters.Parscale was head of digital for Trump in his 2016 run for president, and campaign manager in his second. And so the moment arrives to ask, what’s next for Trump, recently stripped of a few platforms himself.“We don’t even know what he wants to do,” said Peterffy, who gave $250,000 to Trump’s campaign in 2017, and $7 million to the GOP Senate Leadership fund last year. “We hope as little as possible.”Peterffy, 76, posited that Trump, 74, could easily step back from business and politics.“I think I’m very unique that I’m still working, but most people don’t work at that age anymore,” said Peterffy, who’s worth $23.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But would Trump really want to retire? “He can play hours and hours of golf,” he replied.Peterffy decided to become a Florida resident in 2014, two days after Democrat Dan Malloy was re-elected for a second term as Connecticut’s governor. “I was actually very mad,” said Peterffy, whose Greenwich-based firm is the world’s largest electronic broker. “I picked up my little bag and said, ‘I’m not going to come back.’”‘It’s Uncomparable’Now he has company arriving from New York and California and the Midwest. And it’s not temporary.“They will not go back,” he said. “They love the weather, the schools, the life. It’s uncomparable.”At the dinner parties he attended last weekend, Peterffy said the conversations were about the way forward for the Republicans.“The issue here is that the Republican party is even less organized than the Democratic party is,” Peterffy said. “The far left of the Democratic party, the socialist Democrats, are the only organized political party in the United States that I’m aware of. I’ve studied Marxism and Leninism so I know how that works and the importance of organizing and organizing every day of the week.”When it comes to trading, Peterffy also sees a need for better organization, especially after the GameStop frenzy that he said almost brought the financial system down.Read more: Peterffy Says Markets Almost Broke During GameStop MayhemHis solution: require that short interest on stocks be reported daily, rather than only twice monthly, and that the margin on short sales be increased by 1% for every additional 1% of stock shorted.“It’s a simple change,” he said. “Up until now this was not a problem because short squeezes are illegal so nobody did it. But with the social networks, you can just drop a comment here and there and soon enough we are into a movement. There is no specific person to organize that you could put in jail. That’s why it’s happening.”Peterffy said that Robinhood Markets, the online brokerage that was a key player in the GameStop run-up, and its co-founder, Vlad Tenev, “get more media attention and blame than they deserve.”“They have 13 million accounts, with an average of $3,000 per account, so $40 billion,” Peterffy said. “Forty billion dollars is by far too little to cause all the havoc in the markets that they are often being blamed for.”As for Tenev, “he’s basically a programmer, he doesn’t understand the business very well; that’s apparent, from what he said on some of these interviews,” Peterffy said. “It’s OK, he doesn’t have to -- on Wall Street, conventionally, the CEOs are always salespeople.”A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.Options TradingAt Interactive Brokers, Peterffy said he’s putting an emphasis on educating young people so that they don’t wind up losing lots of money and staying away from markets altogether. Customers, for example, have to pass a test before they can trade options. But the platform also has features designed to attract active, sophisticated investors.Peterffy said he learned options when he was 24, working for a silver and gold dealer.“One day my boss said, ‘I hear there are people trading these things called puts and calls but nobody knows how to price them,” he said. “If you could figure out what they are worth, we could make some money. And then he explained to me what puts and calls were. So that’s all I knew about it.”Peterffy ran computer simulations “until a formula started to shape up,” he said, noting he arrived at what is now called the Black-Scholes model, named for Fischer Black and Myron Scholes. Scholes won the Nobel Prize for economics in 1997.“People ask me, ‘Why did he get a Nobel Prize and not you?,’ Peterffy said. “I often say, ‘He got the Nobel Prize, but I got the money.’”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • A Giant Flaw in Texas Blackouts: It Cut Power to Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- When the Texas power grid was on the brink of collapse and its operator plunged thousands into darkness, it didn’t make an exception for the oil and gas field.Power was, unsurprisingly, diverted to hospitals and nursing homes. Ercot, as the grid manager is known, was staving off utter catastrophe, its chief executive later said.But leaving shale fields like the Permian Basin dark had an unintended consequence. Producers who depend on electricity to power their operations were left with no way to pump natural gas. And that gas was needed more than ever to generate electricity.As one executive described: It was like a death spiral.The result was a vicious cycle that serves as a painful lesson to any power grid operator and utility company dealing with rolling outages during extreme weather. Several energy companies say that, while frozen infrastructure and equipment malfunctions caused gas volumes to plummet, a lack of power also had a profound impact on supply. It’s a phenomenon that highlights just how interconnected -- and interdependent -- Texas’s energy network is.In the Permian, most drillers target more valuable crude, with gas typically considered an unwanted byproduct. That wasn’t the case over days of forced power outages as nearly every source of fuel faltered in the unprecedented cold that slammed Texas.Even with its explorers focusing on crude, the state is the country’s biggest gas producer, and the fuel makes up just over half of the sources of its power generation mix.A crucial part of the natural gas system was knocked out by the power outages: compressor stations that help keep gas flowing through pipelines.As Ercot started asking utilities to prompt big customers to reduce consumption Sunday evening, those stations went down and the pressure across multiple gas pipelines started to drop, ultimately tripping some utilities off line because of lack of fuel.That, in turn, led some areas of the Eagle Ford shale and the Permian to simply turn off gas production completely.The situation got much worse in the early hours of Monday as demand continued to climb. Ercot simply didn’t have the power, and millions of homes fell into darkness.Ercot executives have said the utilities ultimately determine which circuits to turn off during a rotating outage. The grid operator didn’t have information on power being cut to gas compressor stations, a spokeswoman said in an email.At its peak, nearly 40% of U.S. oil output was shuttered due to the extreme cold and associated blackouts. Three-quarters of the U.S. frack fleet was lost this week, leaving 41 crews working to blast water, sand and chemicals underground to release trapped oil and gas, Matt Johnson, chief executive officer at Primary Vision Inc., said Friday.Already, companies including Marathon Oil Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. have begun using restored power from local grids or generators to restart output, according to people familiar with the matter.It’s not yet clear how long it will take to restore all the lost oil and gas supply, but oil traders and executives have said they hope most of the production lost will return within days as temperatures rise and power becomes available.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'

    Canada's attorney general says accusations that former U.S. President Donald Trump's interfered in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial is irrelevant because he is no longer in office. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States over misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 and is fighting extradition in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • Gold Goes From a Star Commodity to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold began the year with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Spot prices touched a seven-month low on Friday before erasing losses as the dollar moved lower, though bullion is already down more than 6% this year.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, is now 2021’s worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”Through Thursday, gold’s start to the year was the worst since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest level in about a year this week.Inflation expectations have also climbed, with 10-year U.S. breakevens touching the highest since 2014 earlier this week. Still, that may not be as supportive for gold as it typically would be, according to Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd.A “rapid recovery will inevitably lead to higher inflation. This should not be positive for gold as it is a good kind of inflation, reflecting an acceleration of economic activity, and not a bad kind of inflation, signaling a loss of trust in the U.S. dollar,” he said in a note. The economic recovery should prompt investors to sell some of their holdings of the haven, he said.There are signs that’s already happening, with holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds falling to the lowest since July, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Holdings are down about 1% this year and sustained outflows could prove a serious headwind.Spot gold was up 0.1% at 1:34 p.m. in New York after dropping as much as 0.8% to $1,760.67 an ounce, the lowest since July 2. Futures for April delivery on the Comex rose 0.1% to settle at $1,777.40 an ounce. Silver added 0.5%, while platinum dipped and palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.1% after falling as much as 0.4%.Still, some see prospects for gold to make a comeback, betting that the inability of governments and central banks to normalize stimulus policy will support the metal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in late January that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.”“For us, the behavior of gold at the moment resembles that of a tsunami: In the first phase, the water recedes (the gold price falls), and then in the second phase it comes back all the more violently,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “At the end of the year, we now see gold at $2,000 per ounce.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

    In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms. It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations. In India, the messaging app's biggest user base, Facebook executives fielded questions from a parliamentary panel on the need for the changes, days after the country's technology ministry asked the messaging platform to withdraw them.

  • With Revenue Still Down From Last Year, 2021 Is Make-or-Break For Small Businesses

    After a year of pandemic-driven social distancing measures and full scale shutdowns, the landscape for small businesses circa 2021 remains challenging. And while domestic COVID-19 infection trends have been moving in the right direction since the start of the year, small businesses are still facing major challenges in securing enough capital to weather the ongoing privations of the public health crisis. For many small business owners, the situation is dire, and current reopening timelines have not provided much hope for a swift recovery in the new year. Credibly has worked with thousands of small businesses throughout the pandemic to ensure they have enough financing to last out the near-term struggles many are facing. However, measures from local governments, as well as the indomitable efforts of the nation’s business owners, are aiming to protect main street businesses and, hopefully, allow them to emerge from the current crisis at full strength. Small Businesses Strained For Sales A recent survey conducted by the Federal Reserve System’s 12 national reserve banks among nearly 9,700 employer firms reveals that 88% of businesses have not seen their sales rebound back to pre-pandemic levels, with more than half of respondents indicating their revenue has fallen by more than 50% in that span. More alarming is that, of those firms that have seen their revenue drop through the past 12 months, 39% say that they don’t anticipate they can survive for much longer unless they are able to retake their pre-pandemic benchmark in the coming weeks and months. To make up for the shortcoming in sales, business owners have leveraged their personal funds, cut staff and hours and have taken on debt through loans, primarily with large financial institutions. In fact, fewer small businesses took on loans with non-bank lenders in 2020 than in 2019, falling from nearly a third of survey respondents in 2019 to 20% in 2020. While the foreseeable future will likely force business owners to diversify their financing options and seek out new capital streams, there are some promising developments that may suggest a light at the end of the tunnel is within sight this year. Ramping Up For Reopening At the moment, activity on the local scale is the key lifeline that many small businesses are relying on to recover the revenue ground they have lost through the past 12 months. Most businesses are currently functioning under state and city capacity restrictions of anywhere between 10% to 50%. While this limited capacity is obviously a hindrance to boosting sales for many businesses, more and more cities and states are expanding those parameters to allow for larger gatherings. New York City just announced it would begin allowing venues to begin hosting events at 10% capacity, provided the attendees are vaccinated, and similar measures are being taken throughout the country as new infections drop. Although working under limited capacity is not ideal, business owners should spend this early period considering how they can leverage the increasingly permissive reopening requirements in their area to increase both their sales and the visibility of their business. This can include expanding your businesses footprint to allow for more customers at a given time, but could also include running special offers or discounts at different times of day to improve customer flow. Even if capacity isn’t the main concern, businesses that rely on walk-in customers or those that sell to other businesses should invest in promoting themselves as the country looks toward returning to some semblance of normalcy in the coming months. These business owners would do well to reach out to clients and business partners and circulate their plans for the near future and how their business fits into the wider community’s reopening efforts. While it will undoubtedly take longer than a single year to recover from the traumatic events of the previous 12 months, business owners and the nation at large are primed for a return to some semblance of normalcy. Whatever steps small business owners can take to achieve this ambition, both in providing goods and services to their communities and ensuring the safety of their customers and employees, will ultimately pay dividends once the current pandemic is finally brought to heel. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga4 Small Business Themes That Will Define 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Existing home sales inch up at the start of 2021

    Existing home sales rose 0.6% to 6.69 million in January from a month earlier, up 23.7% from one year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Effective After 1 Dose, Can Last 2 Weeks in Standard Freezer, Separate Research Shows

    On Friday, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have submitted new data about their BNT162b2 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration. With this submission, the two companies hope that the FDA will update the emergency use authorization (EUA) it has granted the vaccine. The new data indicates that Pfizer and BioNTech's BNT162b2 can be kept for as long as two weeks at temperatures common to pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, as opposed to the constant ultra-low temperature storage it initially seemed to necessitate.

  • Gold hits lowest in more than seven months as rising yields dent appeal

    Gold recouped some losses on Friday after dropping to its lowest in more than seven months, but stayed on course for its biggest weekly drop since end-November as rising U.S. Treasury yields eroded the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,773 per ounce by 0815 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier in the session. Prices have clawed back some lost ground after hitting technical support at $1,760, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

  • Biden's trade czar nominee Tai to get Feb. 25 Senate confirmation hearing

    President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, will get a confirmation hearing next week, a key step for the new administration to start rebuilding battered trade ties with U.S. allies. The Senate Finance Committee said in a statement on Thursday it had scheduled a 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) hearing for Tai on Feb. 25. Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said Tai had the needed experience to succeed in the role and vowed to advance her nomination as quickly as possible.

  • U.S. labor dept seen saying it will not enforce Trump-era investment rules - sources

    The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to announce that it will not enforce Trump administration rules that curb investments based on environmental and social factors, and which limit shareholder voting in corporate meetings, according to two people familiar with the matter. The rules, finalized in the last days of former President Donald Trump's administration, affect trillions of dollars in retirement accounts. The business-friendly rules sparked criticism from investors who want companies to act on issues such as climate change and gender equality.