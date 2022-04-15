Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rolls-Royce Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = UK£465m ÷ (UK£29b - UK£12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Rolls-Royce Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Rolls-Royce Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Rolls-Royce Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Rolls-Royce Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Another thing to note, Rolls-Royce Holdings has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 41%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Rolls-Royce Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 65% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Rolls-Royce Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

