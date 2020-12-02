Rolls-Royce and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading aerospace and defence technology companies, and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business. As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys. Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said, "India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent. We are committed to India and remain positive about the long-term prospects in this market."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys. We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company in addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges. We are confident that this excellent talent will be a great addition to Infosys' deep experience in turbomachinery. We look forward to continuing to deliver industry leading solutions to our clients in the aerospace and defence sectors and beyond, while providing a great career path to our new colleagues within a rapidly growing ecosystem."

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce Engineering and R&D services. The Centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, Rolls-Royce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys.

Through robust investments over last two decades, Infosys has established an industry leading position in engineering services and is delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries. The ability to take over customer centres, seamlessly integrate them and leverage strong native engineering and digital capabilities has enabled Infosys to deliver enhanced services while optimizing operational costs for its customers. The engineering centre for Civil Aerospace will strengthen Infosys' existing capabilities in Turbomachinery and Propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysore, Baden, and Karlovac.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £15.45 billion in 2019, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services. In 2019, Rolls-Royce invested £1.46 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. Visit www.Rolls-Royce.com/india

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

