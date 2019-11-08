Rolls-Royce introduces Black Badge trim for the Cullinan

On Thursday, Rolls-Royce revealed that the latest model to get the shadowy and imposing Black Badge treatment is the luxurious, all-terrain Cullinan SUV.

Joining the Wraith, Ghost, and Dawn -- which have all been offered as Black Badge models over the years, Rolls-Royce announced this week that the Cullinan, too, will be available in the ominous yet stylish variant. In fact, this SUV will feature the "boldest and darkest expression" of the trim yet.

The company describes the Black Badge line, first launched back in 2016, as being for those who "take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms."

The wheels have been swapped out for a black alloy set unique to the Black Badge line. While any paint finish is available for the model, the trademark color selection for the variant is solid black to match the other darkened components including the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem and various chrome elements like the grille surround, side frame finishers, and exhaust pipes. For the first time in the brand's history, a brake caliper has been colored -- it's been painted in a glossy red finish.

On the inside, the veneer features a reflective, woven carbon fiber finish, the seats are upholstered in black leather, and the ceiling has been covered in a black leather headliner with 1344 fiber optic lights woven in to emulate the night sky. The entire cabin features vibrant yellow details on the seats across the dash, and along the body panels.

The 6.75-liter V12 engine has been tuned to put out nearly 600hp and 665 ft-lbs. of torque. Both the drivetrain and chassis have been reworked to better handle the increased power and give drivers a more dynamic experience.

Interested clients can commission a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan now. Though the price was not revealed, it is sure to be higher than the standard Cullinan which starts at $325,000.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o896yqbHUxc