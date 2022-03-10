Rolls Royce Makes A Deal With The Devil

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Hellcat swapped Rolls is finally finished!

You might remember a flamboyant luxury car we wrote about a few months ago on the floor of the incredibly iconic Hoonigan shop. That's right, we're talking about that old forgotten Rolls Royce whose automotive life was set to change forever in early 2022. The plan was essential to strip the vehicle down to its bare bones, adding a performance chassis, exterior upgrade, and power figures that would blow away any Hellcat that crossed its path. Over the past few months, we've been watching as the team took the car from being a poorly kept rust bucket to a massively influential drifting legend, and now it's finally finished. Of course, this is all well and good, but what exactly did it take to make the car what it is today?

Watch a C8 turn into a bowling ball here.

We all know that the intended powerhouse was a 6.2-liter third-gen Hemi motor, or as we all know it, a Hellcat engine! However, you may not know that the team decided to add an extra piece to that engine which bumped up performance significantly. Instead of running a stock Hellcat motor, Supply, the main engine guy, took out the original supercharger in favor of a massive Magnuson blower. Apparently, 707 horsepower just wasn't enough for these guys, and as such, the car is now making around 900-850 horsepower to the rear wheels. Be careful around this car, as simply hearing that beautiful exhaust note may send you flying from your chair.

All of that power is handled nicely by the Art Morrison chassis, which was custom built to fit this exact model. It does this exceptionally well as it was built by possibly the most reputable names in the performance aftermarket chassis names in the business. This car will be thrown around on the track, which is precisely why this car sports three separate radiators. Finally, the T56 six-speed manual transmission ensures that the driver can handle the massive power numbers. Overall this car is a track beast, and every single detail shows that perfectly.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Acura NSX Type S track footage

    The chances of buying a new NSX Type S are next to zero. The NSX swan song — yes, this is the NSX’s last model year — sold out in mere minutes, and all that’s left is a waiting list. Acura is building 350 total, and 300 are allocated for the United States. There will be no “standard” NSXs for 2022 either, so it’s either the $171,495 Type S or nothing. Despite the rarity and short life, it's surprising how much effort Acura put into enhancing the NSX's complex engine and three-motor hybrid system. The standard car's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is upgraded with turbochargers yanked directly from the GT3 Evo racecar. To supplement that, it also gets new fuel injectors with a 25% higher flow rate and new intercoolers with 15% more heat dissipation capability. The engine is now contributing 520 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque to forward motion, increases of 20 and 37, respectively.

  • Porsche: Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Means ‘Orderly Production Is No Longer Possible’

    Supply-chain interruptions because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could affect production of the 911, 718, Macan, Panamera, Cayenne, and Taycan.

  • 10 Things in Tech: Googlers' comp frustration

    In today's edition: Google workers are growing dissatisfied with compensation, and Volkswagen revealed the electric version of its bus.

  • MSNBC to Make Cable Opinion Shows Available on Peacock

    MSNBC intends to make some of its best-known opinion programs available to premium tier customers of the NBCU Peacock streaming service, allowing the shows to be seen by consumers who might not subscribe to the cable network and continuing efforts by cable-news outlets to monetize their efforts beyond their biggest sources of distribution. Starting in […]

  • Where are the lowest gas prices near Burlington? Here's an updated list

    The Russian war in Ukraine has driven gas prices to record levels. Where is the cheapest gas available in Burlington?

  • Volkswagen reimagines classic camper for the electric age

    Seventy years after its first model rolled off the factory line, Volkswagen is reinventing the VW bus, symbol of the hippy movement, for today's climate-conscious generation -- but some of its former afficionados remain to be convinced.

  • Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Robber at Atlanta Bank

    Atlanta Police released body-cam footage showing a January incident involving ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler at a Bank of America, where a teller mistook him for a bank robber.According to police, Coogler handed a bank teller a note requesting a $12,000 withdrawal, and for it to be done “discreetly.” Police said the teller mistook Coogler to be a robber and called 911 to report the incident.Coogler was detained by four Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers and brought outside the bank on West Paces Ferry Road. Police said they released Coogler once they verified his name and that he was withdrawing money from his own Bank of America account.The incident was “a mistake by Bank of America” and “Mr Coogler was never in the wrong,” the police report reads.In an interview, Coogler said Bank of America “worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.” Credit: Atlanta Police Department via Storyful

  • Porsche Is Reportedly Halting Production Because of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    The war has exacerbated the auto industry's already severe supply chain crisis.

  • BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

    German high-end vehicle manufacturer BMW is going off the road as it tries to win against Tesla in electrification.

  • 85 Car Lot Is Full Of Abandoned Classics

    This incredible automotive graveyard is home to an array of decaying classic cars and a bunch of interesting stories to tell.

  • Sunken Felicity Ace Was Carrying Car Collector’s Bentley

    Philanthropist and businessman Ernie Boch Jr. was waiting on his Bentley, but now it’s sleeping with the fishes.

  • Report: Pilot fought to save helicopter before deadly crash

    The pilot of a police helicopter desperately tried to keep flying before crashing into the ocean off Southern California last month, killing another officer, investigators said in a preliminary report Wednesday. Two Huntington Beach officers were responding to a report of a group fighting in the neighboring city of Newport Beach on the night of Feb. 19 when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water in Newport Bay between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Witnesses said boaters rushed to pull the officers out of the helicopter, which landed upside down in shallow water.

  • Forest Of Abandoned Muscle Cars Has Uncertain Future

    This tumultuous collection is one of the most overgrown gatherings of American Muscle cars we’ve ever seen.

  • Chevy's First Electric SS Model Is on the Way

    Chevy's first electric SS model Is on the way, but it's probably not the one you're hoping for. It is the 2024 Blazer EV SS.

  • 1989 Lamborghini Countach Shows Low Miles With Impressive V12

    This iconic car is a legendary supercar built with a true passion for speed could now be yours!

  • The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Picks Up the Slack

    We review the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and take you along for the ride. We discuss the features, specs and driving dynamics of Hyundai's Santa Cruz.

  • 1931 Ford Model A Roadster Spinning Tires With The Same Family For 67 Years

    This incredible hotrod has been kept alive for close to seven decades by the same family and now its in search of a new owner.

  • 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Photos From Every Angle

    See every detail of Volkswagen's new retro EV van with our full gallery.

  • 21-year-old missing college student found dead in flipped-over Tesla

    Police say vehicle ran off I-5 road in Fresno County and went over cliff

  • Want to Buy a Used Electric Vehicle (EV)? Here's Where To Look

    Fed up with skyrocketing gas prices, consumers are turning to all-electric cars that don't break the bank.