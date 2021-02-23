Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection is inspired by the infinite universe





See Full Image Gallery >>



Rolls-Royce, like NASA, is exploring what's far beyond the stratosphere. It introduced a limited-edition version of the Phantom, its flagship, called the Tempus Collection and inspired by time, astronomical phenomena, and the infinite reaches of the universe.

Most of the visual changes are found in the cabin, where interior designers added a mesmerizing headliner that represents a pulsar. If your brain is soaking in Shell Rotella, you're thinking of a Nissan sold on and off since 1978; sorry, but it's not that one, though the British firm's Bespoke department can probably make it happen if your wallet is thick enough. In astronomy, according to Rolls-Royce, a pulsar is a type of white-hot star that lurks about 280 light years away from our planet while emitting electromagnetic radiation in extremely regular pulses, hence the name.

Stylists transformed the dashboard into a work of art they call the Frozen Flow of Time. It consists of a single billet of aluminum in which 100 individual columns were milled to represent the 100-million-year period of a pulsar's rotational spin. Rolls-Royce also removed the clock from the dashboard to signal that its customers are free from time and its pesky limitations, though we don't think that's a binding promise the company is making to buyers.

If you have a few seconds to spare, you can pop open the glovebox and read a quote from Albert Einstein: "The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion."

Visually, the Tempus wears a relatively subtle look characterized by a new color called Kairos Blue. It was created specifically for the limited-edition model to embody the darkness and the mystery of space, Rolls-Royce explained. It features blue mica flakes that shine like stars in the sky when viewed in the right light. Buyers can customize the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem by engraving a date and location — like their wedding anniversary — on its base.

Story continues

Rolls-Royce will deliver each Tempus with a custom-built champagne chest whose table features a hand-painted pulsar. It's big enough to store and chill champagne, caviar, four flutes, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.

The outer-space theme does not continue in the engine bay, so don't expect to find a Rolls-Royce Trent turbofan under the hood. Like the regular-production Phantom, the Tempus is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 6.8-liter V12 engine that effortlessly develops 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission that analyzes navigation data to tell when it's time to shift up or down.

"Phantom Tempus is a motor car for those who shape the world as they seek their own place in the universe. They understand that whatever our individual gifts, talents, and opportunities, we're given time — and it is up to us to make the most of every moment," summed up Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

While the universe is infinite, only 20 units of the Phantom Tempus will be built, and they were spoken for in record time. Pricing hasn't been released, but it'd take most of us a near-infinite amount of time to afford one, anyways.