Rolls-Royce says it's going electric-only by 2030

Rolls-Royce says it's going electric-only by 2030
Asher Notheis
·1 min read

Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motors will be shifting gears in 2030, halting production of combustion engine cars.

The England-based luxury car developer announced on Wednesday that by 2030, all vehicles produced by the company will be electric cars. The company intends to release its first fully electric car, the "Spectre," to the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Reuters.

DAILY ON ENERGY: CHICACO-BASED UTILITY EXELON BACKS DEMOCRATS' CLEAN POWER PLAN

"With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce, told the outlet. "By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products."


Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), the parent company of Rolls-Royce, said it has not set an end date for producing fossil fuel cars but has set a goal of 50% electric vehicle production by 2030. BMW subsidiary Mini said in March the company would go all-electric by the end of the decade, Reuters reported.

The shift to exclusively producing electric cars by both Rolls-Royce and BMW follows the trend of other companies taking the same route. Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rovers will all be electric by 2025, while Volkswagen AG's Bentley Motors and Mercedes Benz's Daimler brands are both intended to be entirely electric by 2030, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted both Rolls-Royce Motors and BMW for comment. Neither immediately responded.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Electricity, Electric Vehicles, green energy

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Rolls-Royce says it's going electric-only by 2030

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China unveils 'loyal wingman' armed drone concept

    China on Wednesday revealed a drone concept similar in mission - and appearance - to the U.S.-made Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie as countries race to invest in "loyal wingman" drones to help protect pricier crewed fighter jets. The long-range FH-97 drone concept unveiled on Wednesday can carry different types of weapons, and has swarm and electronic warfare capabilities, said Wu Wei, a representative of China Aerospace Science Technology Corp's (CASTC) Feihong product line. He did not provide specifics in his presentation at Airshow China in Zhuhai.

  • Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

    The car, which will be known as the Spectre, is expected to be delivered to its first customers in late 2023

  • I Didn't Want to Like it, But the 2022 BMW iX Really Is Great

    The iX is heinous to look at, heretical to die-hards of the brand, and late to the game. It's also fantastic.

  • Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October

    U.S. startup Lucid Group Inc said on Tuesday it will start delivering luxury electric sedans with a Tesla-beating driving range in late October, posing a major challenge to the market leader whose sales of premium models have stagnated. The California-based Lucid began production of its long-delayed Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory on Tuesday, and said it aims to ramp plant's capacity up to 90,000 vehicles per annum in the next two years. The top-end Lucid Air Dream Edition will be available in late October, followed by less expensive models: Grand Touring, Touring and Air Pure.

  • Canoo’s ‘Lifestyle Vehicle’ Turns Its EV Pickup Into a Sleek, Family-Friendly Van

    It's also going to deliver sooner than the hotly anticipated electric truck.

  • I Don't Know Who the 2021 Karma GS-6 Is For

    Yes, you can still buy an updated version of the old Fisker Karma. I just don't know why anyone would.

  • 2022 Rivian R1T vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. GMC Hummer EV Pickup | How they compare on paper

    The 2022 Rivian R1T has arrived, ushering in the era of the production electric pickup truck. Ford's answer is the F-150 Lightning, which is due to enter production early next year, coming hot on the heels of GM's first entry into the space – the GMC Hummer EV pickup – which is scheduled to come off the line late this fall. GMC's three-motor Hummer has the R1T beat with its estimated 1,000-horsepower output, while Ford's (also three-motor) comes in with a far more modest 563 horses.

  • New Acura Integra teased, and it looks good

    What we weren't expecting was Acura to shock us again with another Integra tease. Although the ILX features the same design language, the switch to a hatch gives us late-model Hyundai Genesis Coupe vibes.

  • Edmunds compares Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V SUVs

    For years, the Honda CR-V has been one of the most appealing small crossover SUVs on the market. One of those hopefuls is the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The experts at Edmunds examine both to determine whether the overhauled Tucson has what it takes to dethrone the 2022 CR-V.

  • 2022 Rivian R1T First Drive Review | An electric truck is a better truck

    The sound of water rushing over football-sized rocks was the predominant background noise as the 2022 Rivian R1T treaded up the steep, slippery trail. Rivian's unique electric powertrain was making constant traction-management decisions in response to steady pressure on the accelerator pedal because each of its 34-inch 275/65R20 Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires is propelled by its own direct-drive electric motor. The presence of four traction-managed electric motors makes the idea of driver-selectable front, center and rear differential lockers completely unnecessary, too.

  • Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

    Naturally, it will be limited to 100 examples.

  • First drive: Rivian delivers the electric truck we've been waiting for

    On its first try, Rivian produced the Goldilocks of pickup trucks. The Rivian R1T electric truck is neither too big nor small. It's loaded with the kind of interior and exterior touches that put it firmly in the premium zone -- and yet the Rivian R1T is no delicate flower.

  • Atlis shows prototype XT electric work truck

    In early 2019, an Arizona-based company called Atlis announced it planned to release an electric work truck called XT with specs unlike anything promised by legacy or startup automakers. The rundown included a 500-mile range when unladen, zero to 60 in five seconds, an available eight-foot bed, a tow rating of 20,000 pounds with a hitch or 35,000 pounds with a fifth wheel, complete battery charging in 15 minutes, and more. Now Atlis has showed off a prototype production XT pickup, and the specs are just as garish as they were two years ago.

  • Texas Man Flips Dodge Charger And Takes Off For A Jog

    Maybe he needed to get his steps in?

  • ‘Death trap.’ Trucker, others being sued after 3 die in 7-car pileup on SC interstate

    An $830 million construction project on the outdated stretch of I-85 has been marred by the deaths of three people a seven-car pile up.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • The Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 Is an Exceptional S-Class Celebrating a Questionable Anniversary

    Mercedes-Maybach has built a truly incredible limousine to celebrate the anniversary of one of the company's many founding stories.

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • Worst Car Carnage Accidents During Transport

    These will make you think twice, or three, or four times, before letting just anyone transport your beloved car!