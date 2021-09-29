Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motors will be shifting gears in 2030, halting production of combustion engine cars.

The England-based luxury car developer announced on Wednesday that by 2030, all vehicles produced by the company will be electric cars. The company intends to release its first fully electric car, the "Spectre," to the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Reuters.

"With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce, told the outlet. "By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products."



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), the parent company of Rolls-Royce, said it has not set an end date for producing fossil fuel cars but has set a goal of 50% electric vehicle production by 2030. BMW subsidiary Mini said in March the company would go all-electric by the end of the decade, Reuters reported.

The shift to exclusively producing electric cars by both Rolls-Royce and BMW follows the trend of other companies taking the same route. Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rovers will all be electric by 2025, while Volkswagen AG's Bentley Motors and Mercedes Benz's Daimler brands are both intended to be entirely electric by 2030, according to the outlet.

The Washington Examiner contacted both Rolls-Royce Motors and BMW for comment. Neither immediately responded.

Tags: News, Electricity, Electric Vehicles, green energy

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Rolls-Royce says it's going electric-only by 2030