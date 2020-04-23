Rolls-Royce Selects Mimeo to Print Ventilator Documentation

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, is proud to support Rolls-Royce on their work in the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium .

As part of the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium, Rolls-Royce is leading the development and execution of a parallel supply chain to feed new assembly lines for the Smiths ParaPAC 300 ventilator. Rolls-Royce has sought a number of suppliers including print partners, who could quickly produce instructions for use (IFU's), user manuals and other required documentation for these ventilators.

Mimeo's print facilities in Cambridgeshire are designed for fast turnaround printing. Mimeo is producing the Ventilator materials on-demand and shipping into the Consortium's supply chain.

"Mimeo is honored to become part of this critical supply chain and we are inspired by Rolls-Royce and others in the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium," said Patrick Rau, Managing Director, Mimeo EU. "We are proud to play a small part in making sure that the Ventilator production is as efficient as possible."

