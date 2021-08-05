Rolls-Royce sticks to 2021 forecasts, says slow travel recovery to hurt 2022

·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said it was on track to meet its forecasts for 2021 as its cost-cutting and disposal plans helped it weather the slow return of long-haul travel, although it warned 2022 targets could be hurt.

At the height of the pandemic last year, revenues at Rolls's civil aviation business, its biggest unit, tumbled as airlines stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months for the company before it raised new cash and secured loans.

Raising 2 billion pounds from disposals is key to repairing its finances, and Rolls said on Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks with a buyer for its Spain-based ITP Aero unit, for a reported 1.6 billion euros.

For 2021, Rolls-Royce stuck to guidance for free cash outflow to improve to 2 billion pounds, and for cash flow to turn positive in the second half of this year, but it warned that the slow aviation recovery would affect its 2022 target.

The group had said it could reach free cash flow of 750 million pounds as early as 2022, but it said on Thursday that the pace of the travel recovery meant that this was now likely to happen later.

Rolls-Royce is also counting on a cost-cutting programme in its civil aviation business to help its cash flow position while international flying continues at low levels, and said it was on track to make 1 billion pounds of savings this year.

With its engines powering A350s and 787s, Rolls said large engine flying hours came in at 43% of pre-pandemic levels in the January-June period, only a slight improvement from the 40% recorded in the first few months of the year.

During the first-half, the group was buoyed by its resilient defence arm which makes engines for military jets and powers Britain's nuclear submarines, plus a recovery in its power systems unit, which makes engines for boats, trains and other vehicles.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce to sell Spanish ITP Aero unit for £1.4bn

    Rolls-Royce is in exclusive talks to sell its Spanish unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for about €1.6bn (£1.4bn), as it looks to raise cash and repair its balance sheet.

  • Nivea maker Beiersdorf upbeat as demand roars past pre-pandemic levels

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Nivea maker Beiersdorf expects its 2021 group sales to rise by close to 10% this year, it said on Thursday, as strong demand for adhesives and its dermatological brands pushed its first-half revenues above pre-pandemic levels. "This is the momentum we want to use going forward," Beiersdorf's new Chief Executive Vincent Warnery said in a statement. Under his predecessor Stefan de Loecker, Beiersdorf invested more in its consumer business to revive slowing sales growth and bought U.S. sun care brand Coppertone from Bayer for $550 million to strengthen its position in North America.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as demand soared in most of the world but took a hit in China where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March. Adidas said its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers, as well as sports events like the Olympics and the start of the club soccer season in Europe. Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%, compared to a previous forecast for a "high-teens percentage rate", and for net income from continuing operations to reach 1.4-1.5 billion euros, up from a previous 1.25-1.45 billion.

  • Vodafone Idea shares slump 24% as billionaire Birla exits

    Shares of India's Vodafone Idea tumbled as much as 24% on Thursday, a day after the troubled telecom operator's board accepted billionaire-industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla's request to step down as non-executive chairman. Birla had engineered the merger of Idea Cellular, which was part of his Aditya Birla Group, and the India operations of Britain's Vodafone Plc in 2018 to form Vodafone Idea, creating what was the country's largest telecom operator at that time. Birla, who has a net worth of $14 billion according to Forbes, will be replaced by Aditya Birla Group-nominee Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman, Vodafone Idea said https://bit.ly/2Vt3a65 in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Will Ethereum Flip Bitcoin? Pantera Capital’s CEO Thinks So

    The CEO of Pantera Capital believes that Ether would soon flip Bitcoin thanks to the Ethereum blockchain’s massive usage and other features.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Automakers thrive on less-popular models as chip shortage hinders rebound

    July sales results trickling out this week indicate another strong rebound month for the U.S. auto industry even as automakers warn that the global chip shortage could hinder production for the foreseeable future. Hyundai's best news came from some of its least likely nameplates; Accent and Elantra have both put up strong numbers so far in 2021 and continued to do so in July. Honda likewise saw strength from its HR-V and Passport.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Idaho’s gas prices top national average by 61 cents a gallon. Here’s where it stings less

    “It’s not unheard of for Idaho’s average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average.”

  • Mexican City gas distributors strike over price controls

    Crews that distribute LP gas in Mexico’s capital went on strike Tuesday, just two days after the government imposed price controls on the fuel that most Mexicans use to cook and heat water. Independent distribution trucks and their crews blocked the entrances to gas tank farms on the outskirts of Mexico City to protest maximum prices that they say will hurt their earnings. Experts had warned that price controls announced Sunday would probably lead to shortages, because the largely private gas distributors may refuse to operate under government-imposed profit margins.

  • When the chips are down: global shortage to keep crimping carmakers

    BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the global semiconductor chip shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic. Starved of chips, carmakers have focused production on higher-margin models, and have benefited from higher vehicle prices amid low inventories for consumers.

  • China's Sinovac to invest $60 million in vaccine facility in Chile

    Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Wednesday said it will build a fill-and-finish vaccine plant in Chile with an investment of $60 million, consolidating its presence in the Latin American nation that has used its COVID-19 shot the most. Chile has run one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns, so far fully vaccinating more than 60% of its population, including with 19.6 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac already delivered. Sinovac will also build a research and development center in the northern region of Antofagasta.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • China's Nayuki says gets clean chit on food safety after regulatory checks

    Chinese teahouse company Nayuki Holdings said on Wednesday inspections by regulators of its stores had unearthed no food safety violations as described in a Xinhua report and that it was not fined or penalised. Nayuki, which sells drinks such as fruit teas topped with cheese foam, became the latest company to attract the attention of regulators in China following state media reports. State news agency Xinhua reported on Monday that some of Nayuki's stores had cockroaches and staff there used rotten fruit to make drinks.

  • Looking for Winners From the Infrastructure Bill? Follow the Word Count.

    The infrastructure bill is advancing through the Senate. Here are some potential winning stocks from the coming boost in spending.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Oil falls on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles, negative U.S. economic report and worries the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will weigh on global energy demand. Brent futures fell $2.03, or 2.8%, to settle at $70.38 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.41, or 3.4%, to settle at $68.15. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles rose by an unexpected 3.6 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories fell by a bigger-than-forecast 5.3 million barrels.

  • Indian firms plan to invest $27 billion to boost refining capacity by 2025

    India state refiners are set to invest 2 trillion rupees ($26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20% in Asia's third-largest economy by 2025, junior oil minister, Rameswar Teli, told lawmakers on Wednesday. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer has refining capacity of about 249 million tonnes a year, equivalent to about 5 million barrels per day (bpd). Refining capacity is expected to climb to 298 million tonnes a year by 2025, Teli said in a written reply.