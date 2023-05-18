Rolls-Royce tests 'game-changing' greener UltraFan engine technology

Work on the project was first announced in 2014

Rolls-Royce jet engine technology powered by sustainable fuel has completed its first tests at a facility in Derby.

The firm says the UltraFan technology is quieter and more fuel efficient than anything it has made before.

UltraFan delivers a 10% efficiency improvement over the world's most efficient large aero-engine in service, the Trent XWB, Rolls-Royce said.

Company bosses have described the technology as a "game-changer".

Rolls-Royce said the successful tests meant the industry was a step closer to achieving its target of net zero flight by 2050.

Tests have been taking place at the company's facility in Sinfin, Derby

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said: "The UltraFan demonstrator is a game changer - the technologies we are testing as part of this programme have the capability to improve the engines of today as well as the engines of tomorrow.

"That is why this announcement is so important - we are witnessing history in the making, a step-change in engine efficiency improvement."

Tests took place at the Testbed 80 facility in Sinfin and the demonstator was powered by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

This is derived primarily from waste-based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oils, Rolls-Royce said.

The UltraFan project, which has been supported by the UK government, has been a decade in the making after being unveiled publicly in 2014.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: "This cutting-edge technology will help the transition towards a greener future for aviation while attracting further investment into the UK's aerospace industry, helping grow the economy."

