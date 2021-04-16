Rolls-Royce Unveils Cullinan Recreation Module

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is how high-rollers tailgate…

Some think anyone who owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the ultra-luxury SUV from the iconic British brand, must never take it anywhere but the country club and maybe to Neiman Marcus. While we can’t speak for every Cullinan owner out there, we can say for its part Rolls-Royce is encouraging using the vehicle for tailgating or “outdoor entertaining” through a new Recreation Module.

With the press of a button, which is located next to the power tailgate switch, the driver can deploy a drawer not too dissimilar to the drawers used in pickup trucks. However, these drawers are undeniably luxurious and can be completely bespoke. We would expect nothing less from Rolls-Royce.

photo credit: Rolls-Royce

Not only can customers specify the color of the Recreation Module drawer, they get to choose how the 48 liters of space is organized. That means you can have padded compartments for fishing gear, skis and poles, plates, glasses, etc. for a picnic/tailgate, etc. Among the established options is the Hosting Service, which incorporates glassware and utensils necessary for making cocktails for up to 8 adults. Speaking of tailgating, there’s the option of adding folding seats and a pop-up table to the tailgate with the Viewing Suite.

Rolls-Royce makes the entire Recreation Module drawer removable. This means a Cullinan owner could have several drawers for different sports or events, installing the one they need in advance, so all their equipment is organized and ready to go.

Depending on how much you’re into keeping your gear organized and just so, you might think this Recreation Module from Rolls-Royce is a little over-the-top. Others might have ideas turning in their own head as the start measuring the bed drawer for their pickup. It’s definitely an interesting approach to hauling whatever you want to bring along for an outing, even if you find it unnecessary or pretentious. Just don’t expect Rolls-Royce Cullinan owners to care one bit about your opinion, either way.

