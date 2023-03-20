Rolls-Royce 'Wraith Black Arrow' marks end of V12 coupe era

Rolls-Royce is offering luxury car fans one last taste of the velvet hammer.

In marking the end of the line for the Wraith coupe and its sumptuous V-12 engine, Rolls Royce announced an extremely limited model - the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow edition. In keeping with it being the last V-12 coupe, Rolls-Royce is only making 12 of the cars.

“As the last examples of this landmark motor car get ready to leave Goodwood, we commemorate Wraith’s status as the last series V12 coupé we will ever make,” Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “This magnificent final V12 coupé Collection captures both the significance and spirit of Wraith through the marque’s hallmark and peerless Bespoke capabilities.”

Rolls-Royce unveils the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow

The Wraith debuted back in 2013 and was a big hit for Rolls-Royce fans looking for a modern interpretation of a Rolls-Royce coupe. The British automaker says it brought in a new, younger generation of buyers fo the brand - with the coupe featured in popular movies and music.

In keep with Rolls’ bespoke capabilities as Müller-Ötvös mentioned, the Black Arrow edition will use special open-pore Black Wood veneer for its internal panels, including a rear “waterfall” panel that separates the rear seats.

Rolls-Royce unveils the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow

The seats, door details, and lower dashboard panel will be lined with special new “club leather” materials, that feature enhanced color contrast and more natural leather markings. Rolls says this is to give drivers a more “club-armchair type of driving seat.”

Of course the most important feature of this special edition is its V-12 engine. Here the 12-cylinder that’s so smooth one can barely hear it displaces 6.6 liters and outputs 624 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. Yahoo Finance reviewed the standard Dawn Black Badge (the Wraith’s convertible sibling) and it was a smooth, powerful, and rather unique driving experience.

Rolls-Royce unveils the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow

Now this amount of luxury and exclusivity does not come cheap. While pricing was not released for this special edition Black Arrow, the standard Wraith coupe starts around $350,000.

Finally and most importantly, as the Wraith heads off into the sunset with this last special edition, it will be replaced by the face of Rolls-Royce’s future — the Spectre EV couple. The Spectre EV will begin deliveries later this year, as the brand is poised to go fully electric by 2030.

Rolls-Royce unveils the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow

