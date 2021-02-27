Rolls-Royce's new custom cars add a glowing pulsar star to the ceiling of the $500,000 Phantom - see inside

Kristen Lee
Rolls Royce Tempus Collection Front
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Just like the rest of us, Rolls-Royce has the passing of time on the brain. But instead of suffering existential dread like the mere mortals of this world, the automaker instead devoted itself to creating a line of time-themed Phantom models.

It's called the Phantom Tempus Collection, according to the press release, and each of the 20 cars in the collection will have bespoke paint, a redesigned fiber-optic headliner, and an accompanying hand-painted champagne chest. Rolls-Royce didn't say how much each car costs, but the regular Phantom starts at $463,000.

If you're interested in obtaining a piece of the Tempus Collection for yourself, tough. All 20 cars are already spoken for.

But you can keep reading to see all the intricate details.

Rolls-Royce's new Phantom Tempus Collection is inspired by the concept of "time, astronomical phenomena, and the infinite reaches of the universe."

Rolls Royce Tempus Collection Front
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

"As we all know, Time never stands still, waits for no one. Hence, we manage it, guard it, account for it, weigh and measure it to its smallest fraction. With Phantom Tempus, we have created a space in which those strictures no longer apply – as illustrated by the deliberate absence of a clock. Rolls-Royce clients are not bound by Time; the outside world with all its pressures and demands are forgotten," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce's chief executive.

Source: Rolls-Royce

All the Phantoms in the collection are painted Kairos Blue, which has blue mica flakes that glitter.

Rolls Royce Tempus Collection rear 3 4
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

It was "created to embody the darkness and mystery of space," according to Rolls-Royce.

The interior features the "Frozen Flow of Time" artwork, which was created from a single piece of billet aluminum and milled to create 100 "individually contoured columns."

Rolls Royce Tempus Collection Gallery
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Each of those aluminum columns is hand-polished and black-anodized, so it's extra reflective.

Rolls Royce Tempus Collection interior
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

The entire collection focuses on the pulsar, an astronomical phenomenon that the automaker describes as, "unknown until 1967 and found only in the deepest reaches of space (the nearest yet discovered is 280 light years, or 1,680 trillion miles, from Earth). These very dense, white-hot stars emit electromagnetic radiation in extremely regular pulses, making them some of the most accurate clocks in the universe."

The columns represent "the 100-million-year period of a rotational spin of a pulsar star," according to Rolls-Royce.

TEMPUS_GALLERY_SKETCHES
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

The insides of the doors have a "swirling, twisting pattern of stars" that was created by illuminated and perforated leather.

Rolls Royce Tempus rear door
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Customers can engrave the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament with a significant date or location.

Rolls Royce Tempus Collection side doors open
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce provides some examples: "A marriage, the birth of a child, or even a major business success."

The centerpiece of the collection, however, is the headliner.

TEMPUS_INTERIOR_HERO_ARTWORK
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

It's called the Pulsar Headliner, which blends the existing fiber-optic lighting with embroidery.

Rolls Royce Tempus Starlight Headliner
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Buyers also get a hand-painted champagne chest that includes champagne- and caviar-chilling thermal flasks, four crystal flutes, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.

Rolls Royce Tempus Champagne Chest
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is only making 20 examples of the Phantom Tempus Collection. The company didn't name a price, but the regular Phantom starts at $463,000.

TEMPUS_EXTERIOR_HERO_ARTWORK
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

They've all sold out already.

Rolls Royce Tempus Collection side
Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection. Rolls-Royce

Read the original article on Business Insider

