Rolls-Royce's new custom cars add a glowing pulsar star to the ceiling of the $500,000 Phantom - see inside
The Rolls-Royce Tempus Collection celebrates time and space.
The cars feature astronomical interior art made from milled aluminum and embroidery.
Only 20 examples were made and they're all sold out.
Just like the rest of us, Rolls-Royce has the passing of time on the brain. But instead of suffering existential dread like the mere mortals of this world, the automaker instead devoted itself to creating a line of time-themed Phantom models.
It's called the Phantom Tempus Collection, according to the press release, and each of the 20 cars in the collection will have bespoke paint, a redesigned fiber-optic headliner, and an accompanying hand-painted champagne chest. Rolls-Royce didn't say how much each car costs, but the regular Phantom starts at $463,000.
If you're interested in obtaining a piece of the Tempus Collection for yourself, tough. All 20 cars are already spoken for.
But you can keep reading to see all the intricate details.
Rolls-Royce's new Phantom Tempus Collection is inspired by the concept of "time, astronomical phenomena, and the infinite reaches of the universe."
"As we all know, Time never stands still, waits for no one. Hence, we manage it, guard it, account for it, weigh and measure it to its smallest fraction. With Phantom Tempus, we have created a space in which those strictures no longer apply – as illustrated by the deliberate absence of a clock. Rolls-Royce clients are not bound by Time; the outside world with all its pressures and demands are forgotten," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce's chief executive.
Source: Rolls-Royce
All the Phantoms in the collection are painted Kairos Blue, which has blue mica flakes that glitter.
It was "created to embody the darkness and mystery of space," according to Rolls-Royce.
The interior features the "Frozen Flow of Time" artwork, which was created from a single piece of billet aluminum and milled to create 100 "individually contoured columns."
Each of those aluminum columns is hand-polished and black-anodized, so it's extra reflective.
The entire collection focuses on the pulsar, an astronomical phenomenon that the automaker describes as, "unknown until 1967 and found only in the deepest reaches of space (the nearest yet discovered is 280 light years, or 1,680 trillion miles, from Earth). These very dense, white-hot stars emit electromagnetic radiation in extremely regular pulses, making them some of the most accurate clocks in the universe."
The columns represent "the 100-million-year period of a rotational spin of a pulsar star," according to Rolls-Royce.
The insides of the doors have a "swirling, twisting pattern of stars" that was created by illuminated and perforated leather.
Customers can engrave the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament with a significant date or location.
Rolls-Royce provides some examples: "A marriage, the birth of a child, or even a major business success."
The centerpiece of the collection, however, is the headliner.
It's called the Pulsar Headliner, which blends the existing fiber-optic lighting with embroidery.
Buyers also get a hand-painted champagne chest that includes champagne- and caviar-chilling thermal flasks, four crystal flutes, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.
Rolls-Royce is only making 20 examples of the Phantom Tempus Collection. The company didn't name a price, but the regular Phantom starts at $463,000.
They've all sold out already.
