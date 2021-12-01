Rolls of wire taken from job site and other reports

Dec. 1—Several rolls of wire were reported taken from a job site at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday at 87478 145th St. in Glenville.

Money stolen from laundry machines

Money was reported stolen from laundry machines at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at 375 Oak St. in Emmons.

2 arrested on A&D holds

Police took La Ba, 31, into custody on an arrest and detain hold at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday at 221 E. Clark S.

Police took Matthew Wayne Morfitt, 41, into custody on an arrest and detain hold at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea.