Roman archaeological site in Gloucester closed after flooding

A Roman archaeological site which dates back to AD300 has been flooded.

The King's Walk Bastion in Gloucester will be closed to the public until the source of the water is found.

The chamber contains the remains of the Roman city wall and a medieval defensive tower.

Councillor Andy Lewis said a specialist survey would be needed to ascertain whether any damage had been done to the archaeological remains.

"We don't know how it got flooded. That is the problem," he said.

"Until we know what is happening we can't let anyone down there," he added.

The site was first excavated in the 1970s after Boots bought the development on the corner of Brunswick Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Hugh Worsnip, of the Gloucester Civic Trust, said: "You could sit there and watch them excavating huge sections of the Roman wall and part of the Eastgate bastion which was the entrance to the Roman city and the mediaeval city."

"Ever since, it has been preserved under the ground there and it has become an attraction," he added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk