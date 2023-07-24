Roman-era tombs unearthed at Gaza's cemetery site

STORY: Archeologists unearth at least 125 tombs

at a Roman-era cemetery in Gaza

Location: Gaza City, Gaza

The tombs, including two rare lead

sarcophaguses, are mostly well-preserved

(Fadel Al-A’utul, French School of Biblical and Archeological Research)

“As an archaeological site, we are in need of funds in order to preserve this archeological site and in order for history not to get washed away and to have an archeological site that proves to the world about the existence of the Palestinian culture and heritage.”

The site was discovered by chance in February 2022

by a construction crew working on an

Egyptian-funded housing project

The discovery sheds light on the territory's

history, dating back over 2,000 years

(Jamal Abu Reida, General-Director of Gaza's Antiquities Ministry)

“The cemetery is important because it deepens Palestinian roots on this land and that it dates back to thousands of years and it refutes the Zionist allegations. It refutes Israeli claims that Palestine is a land without a people and that its people are without land. The existence of this cemetery, up to this moment, with the discovery of 125 tombs, signifies stability and ongoing habitation.”