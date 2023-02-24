Roman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2013 killing of Rutland woman

Amador Roman is escorted from the courtroom at Worcester Superior Court after pleading guilty Friday to all charges against him relating to the 2013 killing of a 35-year-old Rutland nurse.

WORCESTER - Amador Roman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of 35-year-old Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader.

Lamarche-Leader's body was found in her home on Dec. 6, 2013, at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland after a report of a house fire, later determined to be set.

In Worcester Superior Court Friday, Roman, 44, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, larceny of a motor vehicle, intimidation of a witness or juror and receiving stolen property over $250.

The plea comes after the other man charged in the killing, Angel Santiago, 30, was found not guilty of murder after a trial in Worcester Superior Court in January.

Both men were accused of being at the scene of the crime. Roman was a prosecution witness at the Santiago trial, saying Santiago was the killer.

On Friday, Judge William J. Ritter sentenced Roman to serve 17 to 20 years for the voluntary manslaughter, with the other charge yielded concurrent terms: 14 to 15 years for the larceny of a motor vehicle, and nine to 10 years for intimidation; and 2 ½ years for the stolen property. Roman has been in custody since his arrest nine years ago.

Suspect moved in with nurse

Roman, an admitted addict at the time of the killing, is said to have lived with Lamarche-Leader to treat his drug abuse in the months before the killing. Lamarche-Leader was a nurse who helped people with substance abuse issues and was someone who herself had a history of drug abuse.

By the admission of both parties, Santiago was invited over to the house by Roman to help Lamarche-Leader with moving, but plans had changed after the two men schemed to kill and rob the victim. At his trial, Santiago's defense stated that the stolen goods and cash would be used to fuel Roman’s crack cocaine addiction.

Prosecutors Shayna Lee Woodard and Brett Dillon of the Worcester District Attorney's Office alleged that Lamarche-Leader was bludgeoned with a baseball bat by Roman. A bloody bat was later found in the house's basement.

At the plea proceeding Friday, Roman told the judge he receives treatment for mental illness and that he is the father of six children. He stated that his mental illness and the medication for it did not interfere with the court proceedings.

"In the past nine years, he has transformed himself into a person who realizes that what he did was horrible," said defense lawyer John J. Roemer.

On Friday, family members of the victim spoke in the courtroom, with Lamarche-Leader's son among those addressing the court.

"She was a great mother, she was my best friend, she helped the community and the people around her," read son Joseph Leader. "Because of you, she'll never get to see me get a job, get a girlfriend, a wife."Craig Leader, the victim's ex-husband, read from a statement of daughter Marilyn."Life will never be the same without my mom, happiness will never be the same without my mom. The successes have a hollowness without her here to share them with," read Leader.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Amador Roman pleads guilty in killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader.