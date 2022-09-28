Romance novel cover model pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

Logan James Barnhart, who has appeared on romance novel cover as a model, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon at the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnhart's statement of offense filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., said Barnhart and other co-defendants were gathered at the Capitol's western terrace and engaged with police officers. Specifically, Barnhart grabbed the neck of an officer's ballistic vest, and Barnhart and another co-defendant dragged the officer into the crowd, according to the court filing. There, other rioters beat the officer with weapons, including a flagpole and a baton, prosecutors said.

Barnhart was arrested for his role in the Capitol assault in Michigan in Aug. 2021, after the FBI released his image so the public could help identify him.

Barnhart was initially charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Barnhart pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and he is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Barnhart has appeared on the cover of romance novels including "Lighter" and "Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance."

Nearly 900 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach.

