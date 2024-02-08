How romance novels have shaped Americans’ real lives

According to research, Noah from “The Notebook” is the most beloved book boyfriend (33%). A recent survey of 2,000 romance readers found that Christian Grey from the “Fifty Shades” series (28%) and Edward Cullen from the “Twilight” series (21%) round out the top three book boyfriends. As for the best book girlfriends, the top three were found to be Anastasia Steele from the “Fifty Shades” series (27%), Bella Swan from the “Twilight” series (23%) and Juliet from “Romeo and Juliet” (25%). Commissioned by ThriftBooks and conducted by OnePoll, the survey looked at how romance novels have shaped respondents’ real lives and found that on average, those surveyed have read four romance novels within the past six months, with 25% getting in the romantic mood for Valentine’s Day.

View comments