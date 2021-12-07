Romance rules at an Aussie aquarium when a sea lion delivers a marriage proposal
Helped by a sea lion, Karl Crack surprised his girlfriend Melanie with a marriage proposal at Sea Life Sunshine Coast Aquarium in Queensland, Australia.
Heidi Klum does it again! She’s kicking off the week with her latest nearly nude photo that’s also a throwback from a magazine shoot she did when she was 36 years old. It doesn’t matter that almost 12 years have passed since this image was taken, she looks just as fabulous in 2021. The black-and-white […]
ScarJo is ready for the holidays.
Is the bromance between Adam and Blake over?
While the British media have played up the rivalry between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for years now, a new book is shedding some light on the fact that they really do have kind things to say about each other behind closed doors. Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, […]
'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were featured on the new NBC show 'That's My Jam.' After competing, Ariana walked off the stage when Kelly sang Whitney Houston's 'I'll Always Love You.'
The real-life Big addresses the "sad and uncomfortable" situation with his "Sex and the City" co-starts.
The duo matched from head to toe in identical light blue pantsuits with gold buttons and turquoise loafers
American television journalist Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN on Saturday, Dec. 4 when allegations of sexual misconduct came to light. Earlier that week, he was suspended for his involvement with his...
As more people are embracing ethical non-monogamy, learn whether polyamory, open relationships, and/or swinging are right for you.
It was a really sweet gesture.
The "Late Show" comedian also had some choice words for GOP Sen. Ron Johnson following his attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci.
It’s an understatement to say that Derek Jeter is private about his personal life. The retired Yankee shortstop secretly married wife Hannah Jeter shortly after he stepped away from his career in 2014 — and the couple just quietly welcomed their third child, a baby girl. The newest addition (and the third girl, along with […]
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attended the launch party for his unisex nail polish line UN/DN LAQR. The couple were chained together by their fingernails.
"Every year this BODY of mine keeps changing," the model and TV host wrote.
It was a different time.View Entire Post ›
"Can’t wait for your next chapter and all of the unfiltered Grandpa time Gus is about to experience," the This Is Us star wrote to her father, Donald, about her 9-month-old son, August Harrison
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott haven't personally commented on their relationship status, but Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian set the record straight after W magazine's scrapped cover story on Scott and Jenner came out in print and reported that they weren't actually a couple right now.
Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney
Dakota Johnson dressed in sleek neutral style last night for Deadline Contenders Film: New York. The actress attended while speaking on a panel with Maggie Gyllenhaal from their new Netflix film "The Lost Daughter" at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City's Queens borough.
Brooke Shields didn’t hold back about parenting teens while guest-starring on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday