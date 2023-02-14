Romance writer Faleena Hopkins missing since release from jail two weeks ago

Faleena Hopkins, a romance writer notorious for her efforts to trademark the word “cocky,” has been missing since she was released from jail a little more than two weeks ago, police said.

The 52-year-old author was arrested on Jan. 27, after she led cops on a high-speed chase through Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, according to People. The pursuit lasted some 24 miles before authorities finally managed to stop her vehicle with a spike strip.

Hopkins was booked into the Teton County Jail before being released on Jan. 30, which is the last time anyone has seen or heard from her. She is due back in court on the morning of Feb. 28, the Jackson Hole Daily reported. Hopkins faces charges including stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Best known for penning the “Cocker Brother” series, Hopkins in 2018 launched a bid to trademark the word “cocky.” Her success sparked such fierce backlash from other writers in the romance community, she eventually abandoned the trademark status.

“She is a white female, approximately 5′7″, 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair,” according to her missing person profile, posted on the state Department of Criminal Investigation’s website. “Faleena has an infinity symbol on her left wrist, ‘Follow All Instincts’ on her right wrist, a lion face on her left shoulder and a hummingbird on her right ankle.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information related to her whereabouts to contact the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation or the Jackson Police Department.